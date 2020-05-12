Sonam Kapoor's Behind-the-scenes Moments From Shashanka Ghosh's 'Khoobsurat'

Sonam Kapoor worked in Khoobsurat in 2014. The film was based on a 1980 film of the same name. The story of the movie was about Mili (Sonam Kapoor), who is a physiotherapist and works for a royal family. She discovers more about the family and in that process, she falls in love with Vikram (Fawad Khan). Vikram is the prince of the family who is engaged to someone else. Shashanka Ghosh's movie also had some amazing behind-the-scene moments. Take a look at some of them.

Behind-the-scenes moments from Khoobsurat

In the video, Sonam Kapoor expresses her love for music. She talks about her music speaker that she often carries with her for shoots. She says that she loves to listen to music during her work because it makes her feel happy and gives her the strength to perform better as an actor. The actor also says that she loves to listen to late R. D. Burman's songs. She is seen playing songs like Bachna Ae Haseeno and Kya Hua Tera Vada on the sets of Khoobsurat.

One of the popular songs of Khoobsurat is Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai. The song is sung by Badshah and Aastha Gill. Sonam Kapoor says in the video how she loves partying. The singer of the song Badhshah states that he does not party, but he makes songs to which people party. The lead actors of the film, Sonam Kapoor and Fawad Khan, appreciate Badshah's song. The cast and the makers of the film are seen grooving to the song.

In the video, the cast of the Khoobsurat is seen doing a photoshoot. Sonam Kapoor and Kirron Kher are seen clicking pictures in the video. They both also talk about their outfits in the film. The video also has some funny moments. Kirron Kher plays the role of Manju Chakravarty, who is Mili's (Sonam Kapoor) mother in the film.

