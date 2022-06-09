Mom-to-be star Sonam Kapoor has been flooded with beautiful wishes on social media on her birthday. The star who turned 37 today, kickstarted her birthday celebrations on a romantic note after her businessman husband shared a picture with her. As the day began, the actor received adorable greetings from her contemporaries, family, and more.

The actor, who recently entered her third trimester, returned from her babymoon to Italy with Anand. On the joyous occasion, several stars poured in their love for the actor while expressing their curiosity to see the star welcome her first child.

Bollywood stars wish Sonam Kapoor on her birthday

Wishing his gorgeous wife at midnight, Anand shared a picture on his Instagram story and wrote, "Happy Birthday," with many heart-shaped emoticons. The next set of wishes came from her 'Veere' Kareena Kapoor Khan. Kareena who had shared screen space with the birthday girl in Veere Di Wedding, posted a boomerang video from the film's sets while wishing Sonam.

"Happy birthday my Veere," she wrote. Followed by Kareena was Sonam's brother Arjun Kapoor. The Gunday actor shared a cute throwback childhood picture with his sister while penning a note recalling their shenanigans. In the goofy picture, naughty Arjun is seen posing with cute little Sonam as they lay on a bed.

In the caption, the actor recalled childhood memories and revealed how he is proud of his sister who is just 17 days younger than Sonam. "Happy birthday @sonamkapoor this photo sums us up perfectly... you the bashful one & me the thinker... times flew by but we haven’t changed just grown up I guess... from us being kids to you having one of your own now... always proud of you & got your back despite u already having someone as solid as @anandahuja ... love you always your older(technically I’m just about 17 days younger but doesn’t feel like that with your madness around) brother," he wrote.

The next set of wishes came from Sonam's girl gang member Masaba Gupta. The ace designer-actor shared a bunch of pictures from an event and wrote, "Happy Birthday @sonamkapoor, this is going to be the best year ever cos you’ll be too busy with Junior Huj/Kapoor & won’t have the time to lecture me ( pls refer the 3rd slide ) • Miss you, love you & always in your corner in every chapter of your life." Malaika Arora took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture with the Aisha star and wishes her luck and love on the special day.

IMAGE: Instagram/AnandAhuja/AnilKapoor