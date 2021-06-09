Sonam Kapoor's Birthday: Anil Kapoor, Katrina Kaif & Other Celebs Extend Wishes

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor recently celebrated her 36th birthday. Various friends and family of the actress took to their respective social media handles to wish her. On the occasion of Sonam Kapoor's birthday, her father Anil Kapoor took a trip down memory lane and shared throwback pictures of the actress. Fellow actress Katrina Kaif and Kareena Kapoor also wished the actress. On Sonam Kapoor's birthday take a look at the celebs who wished the actress.

1. Anil Kapoor

Veteran Bollywood actor and Sonam's father took to his Instagram and shared throwback photos of the actress on her Birthday. One of the photos featured a young Sonam on her father's lap while another photo showed the Neerja actress eager to cut her cake. While sharing the photos Anil Kapoor penned down a sweet note for Sonam and wrote "To the girl who chases her dreams and follows her heart... @sonamkapoor, watching you grow every day has been a dream come true as a parent. I surely got lucky with the best kids. You’re strong when you need to be, kind without fail and always evolving. You have a way of infusing a bit of you in everything and it's one of my favourite things about you. I'm so thankful that you and Anand are safe and healthy and we can't wait to be with you again... Happy Birthday Sonam Beta! Love you and miss you!".

2. Kareena Kapoor Khan

Sonam's Veere Di Wedding co-star Kareena Kapoor also took to her Instagram and wished her. Kareena shared a photo of them together and wrote "Happy Birthday my dearest beautiful veere, have a fabulous one, miss you."

3. Katrina Kaif

Fellow actress Katrina Kaif also took to her Instagram to wish the actress on her birthday day. Katrina shared a picture of Sonam in a red blazer and wrote " Happiest birthday @sonamkapoor wish you the most wonderful year and may you always be smiling".

4. Shahid Kapoor

Sonam's Mausam movie co-star Shahid Kapoor took to his Instagram and wished the actress. Shahid shared a still from their movie and wrote "Happy Birthday".

5. Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor's husband Anand shared a black and white photo with the actress as he wished her. In his caption, he wrote, "I know how much you love wallpapers - well you’re the only wallpaper I need! Happy Birthday my forever wallpaper @sonamkapoor".

IMAGE: SONAM KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM

