Sonam Kapoor's Birthday: 'Neerja' Actress Shares Glimpses Of Flower Bouquets From Family

Bollywood actress, Sonam Kapoor is ringing in her 36th birthday today. For the occasion of Sonam Kapoor's birthday, her sister Rhea Kapoor among others, sent her "massive" and stunning flowers, which the actress shared glimpses of, on her social media handles. Kapoor shared a couple photos of the flowers she received from Rhea and other friends.

She wrote a sweet note for her sister, Rhea, thanking her for the "massive beautiful (flowers)" and also expressed love for her sister and her boyfriend, Karan Boolani. She also received some beautiful flowers from her mother-in-law, Priya Ahuja which she also shared on her story. She penned a note for her MIL, saying thanks for the flowers as well as some balloons she sent over for her birthday. Take a look at Sonam Kapoor's Instagram story below -

Happy Birthday Sonam Kapoor

In addition to sending Sonam some flowers and balloons, mother-in-law Priya Ahuja, also shared a post on her Instagram handle for her daughter-in-law. She shared multiple photos featuring Sonam along with herself and others. Sonam's mother-in-law also penned a long heartfelt note for her in the caption and was all praises for the Neerja actress.

She wrote, "Happy Birthday to our most adorable, beautiful, ever-smiling Sonam beta. Just as you brighten our days with love and laughter, may each and every moment of your special day be filled with the same joy and happiness. May you have all the love your heart can hold, all the happiness a day can bring, all the blessings a life can unfold". She then concluded the short note expressing how much she missed the couple saying, "Wishing you a joyful birthday beta with lots and lots of love and blessings. Love you and miss you and @anandahuja a lot".

On the occasion of Sonam Kapoor's birthday, her father Anil Kapoor, also penned a heartfelt note for her on Instagram along with some major throwback photos. He wrote, "To the girl who chases her dreams and follows her heart... @sonamkapoor , watching you grow everyday has been a dream come true as a parent. I surely got lucky with the best kids. You’re strong when you need to be, kind without fail and always evolving. You have a way of infusing a bit of you in everything and it's one of my favorite things about you". He concluded the note expressing his love for his daughter and son-in-law.

Image - Sonam Kapoor's Instagram

