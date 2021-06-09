Sonam Kapoor's Birthday: Netizens Pour In Wishes For The Actor, Share Movie Stills & Notes

Sonam Kapoor is celebrating her birthday today on June 9. The actor turned 36 and netizens have been pouring birthday wishes for the actor on Twitter. From sharing pictures to expressing which movie of her they like the most, fans have been doing it all. Sonam Kapoor's birthday hashtag #HappyBirthdaySonamKapoor is also trending on the micro-blogging site.

Fans pour in wishes for Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor enjoys a massive fan base on social media. The actor has been receiving a lot of wishes on her 36th birthday. One of her fans shared a CDP of Sonam Kapoor's birthday. Several users also posted stills from her movies like Saawariya and Khoobsurat. Sonam Kapoor was also tagged as 'beautiful and talented' as users wished her a great day ahead. One of the users wrote, "May you receive the greatest of joys and everlasting bliss. You are a gift yourself, and you deserve the best of everything. Happy birthday #SonamKapoor #HappyBirthdaySonamKapoor".

#HappyBirthdaySonamKapoor



One of my fave movies ever is the one she starred in KHOOBSURAT 🥰



What an amazing movie and done so well 💕💕#SonamKapoor is very underrated for rom-coms like KHOOBSURAT



Also #FawadKhan is superior ❤️ pic.twitter.com/brvgm4S5kD — BeingMYSELF (2.0) Account (@Beingfareen2) June 8, 2021

May you receive the greatest of joys and everlasting bliss. You are a gift yourself, and you deserve the best of everything. Happy birthday #SonamKapoor #HappyBirthdaySonamKapoor pic.twitter.com/jPQhkGsmRm — Ankur Singh🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@AnkurSi14737397) June 9, 2021

Sonam Kapoor's husband Anand Ahuja's adorable post on her birthday

Sonam Kapoor's husband Anand Ahuja had a quirky wish for his wife. He posted a picture of his current phone wallpaper to wish his 'forever wallpaper'. It was a picture of the duo from one of the events they attended together. In the black and white picture, Sonam Kapoor was seen adoring Anand Ahuja as she was captured candidly. He wrote, "I know how much you love wallpapers - well you’re the only wallpaper I need! Happy Birthday my forever wallpaper".

Sonam Kapoor's father Anil Kapoor also penned a heartfelt note on her birthday. He also shared a bunch of pictures from her childhood where he is seen holding baby Sonam while she is seating in his lap. He wrote, "To the girl who chases her dreams and follows her heart... @sonamkapoor , watching you grow everyday has been a dream come true as a parent. I surely got lucky with the best kids. You’re strong when you need to be, kind without fail and always evolving. You have a way of infusing a bit of you in everything and it's one of my favorite things about you. I'm so thankful that you and Anand are safe and healthy and we can't wait to be with you again... Happy Birthday Sonam Beta! Love you and miss you".

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.