Sonam Kapoor's Birthday Post For Father Anil Kapoor Includes Her Son Vayu

Sonam Kapoor, on Saturday, shared a set of pictures on her Instagram handle to wish her father Anil Kapoor on his 66th birthday. Among the many pictures, Sonam also shared a picture of Anil Kapoor and her son Vayu. In the picture, a happy Anil Kapoor can be seen holding his grandson Vayu Kapoor Ahuja and beaming with a smile. However, Sonam hid her son's face with a heart emoji.

Along with Anil and Vayu's picture, Sonam also shared a few pictures from her childhood, in which, she and her younger sister Rhea Kapoor can be seen posing with their father.

Sharing the pictures, the actor captioned her post: "Happy happy birthday to the best dad in the whole world. I love you. You’re the greatest and the best. Everything you do you do for us, everyone should be this blessed. Love you Daddy So proud to be your daughter."

Check out her post here:

Sunita Kapoor shares birthday post for her amazing husband

Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor too had a special post for her husband on his birthday. The star-wife shared many pictures of Anil Kapoor taken on different occasions on her Instagram handle.

Her caption read: "Happy bday to my amazing husband who never ceases to amaze me with his hard work, talent, sensitivity, intelligence, and his passion.Love you for all you are and all that you do , Love you for all the big and little ways you make our life so great , you are my husband, my best friend and the light of my life .. have the best year ever . Love you so much."

Check out Sunita Kapoor's post below:

Others who wished Anil Kapoor

Anupam Kher, who shares a strong bond with Anil Kapoor, had a special post for the actor on his birthday. Kher, who is also Anil Kapoor'S neighbour, in his Instagram post said that he has no idea when he became friends with Kapoor.

Sharing a few throwback pictures, the actor wrote, "Happy Birthday my dearest dearest Anil Kapoor! I have no idea when we became friends! But I am thankful that we did! From our first award together, to being funny, stubborn, compassionate, emotional, laid back, to using cuss words for the instant communication! We do it effortlessly! Because that is what friendship is all about. Have a blessed day Mr. Kapoor! Love and prayers always!"

Check out his Instagram post here:

About Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor, 66, is widely known for his fitness. The actor, who began his career as a lead actor with the 1980 Telugu film, 'Vamsa Vruksham,' has given hits like, 'Mr India,' 'Ram Lakhan,' 'Nayak,' and 'Welcome' to Bollywood. The actor is married to Sunita Kapoor and the couple are parents to Sonam, Rhea, and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. Sonam and Harsh are actors, while Rhea is a filmmaker.

Anil Kapoor, who was last seen in the film 'Thar,' will be soon seen in Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' and Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone-starrer 'Fighter.'



About Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2007 film 'Saawariya,' also marking the debut of actor Ranbir Kapoor. Sonam has starred in films like 'Neerja,' 'Khoobsurat,' 'The Zoya Factor,' 'Raanjhanaa,' 'Veere Di Wedding,' and 'Padman.'

The actor married entrepreneur Anand Ahuja in 2018. The couple welcomed their son Vayu in August this year.