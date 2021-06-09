Sonam Kapoor's Birthday Quiz: Can You Guess Her Co-stars In Films With These Hints?

Sonam Kapoor kick-started her journey in 2007 after she was roped in for the film Saawariya, opposite Ranbir Kapoor. Ever since then, she has been a part of several movies in her career. On Sonam Kapoor's birthday, here are some hints about her characters in her flicks. Take up the quiz and see how well you know the actor by guessing her co-stars.

Sonam Kapoor quiz

1. In this film, she plays the role of Zoya Singh Solanki, alongside the cricket team captain. She falls in love with him when she goes for an advertisement shoot. Her character also has special powers in the movie.

Dulquer Salmaan

Irrfan Khan

Imran Khan

Dhanush

2. In this movie, she plays the role of a small-town girl, Zoya Haider, who gets puzzled by the caste conflicts in her society. Her lover gets shocked when he realises that she’s been lying about her fiancé’s religion.

Dulquer Salmaan

Dhanush

Abhay Deol

Vijay

3. In this movie, Aisha Kapoor is a bubbly girl who loves her life to the fullest. She loves doing the matchmaking process, which in turn, traps her in life’s greatest problems.

Abhay Deol

Fawad Khan

Ranveer Singh

Sidharth Malhotra

4. In this movie, Mayera’s father wants her to get married to a rich man. Her love interest loses his job and things turn ugly. The role of Mayera's father is played by the late actor Rishi Kapoor.

Sidharth Malhotra

Varun Dhawan

Ayushmann Khurrana

Kartik Aaryan

5. In this movie, Sweety loves someone else but then decides to tie the knot with an aspiring writer to please her father, Anil Kapoor.

Pavail Gulati

Karan Deol

Rajkummar Rao

Kartik Aaryan

6. In this hit movie, she plays the lead role of Neerja Bhanot, a flight attendant, who does it all to help save people hijacked by terrorists on board.

Jim Sarbh

Varun Sharma

Karan Deol

Anil Kapoor

7. Sonam's character is a chirpy and ambitious girl who believes in love. Her feelings go for a toss after she stumbles upon her co-worker, Jay.

Abhishek Bachchan

Abhay Deol

Salman Khan

Imran Khan

8. Dolly selfishly gets married to financially set men with only one vicious motive- to steal all that they own!

Pulkit Samrat

Varun Dhawan

John Abraham

Kartik Aaryan

Sonam Kapoor quiz Answer Bank

1. Dulquer Salmaan- The Zoya Factor

2. Dhanush- Raanjhanaa

3. Abhay Deol- Aisha

4. Ayushmann Khurrana- Bewakoofiyaan

5. Rajkummar Rao- Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

6. Jim Sarbh - Neerja

7. Imran Khan- I Hate Luv Storys

8. Pulkit Samrat- Dolly Ki Doli

SOURCE: ALL ABOVE STILLS FROM YOUTUBE/ IMAGE: SONAM KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.