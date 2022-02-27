Sonam Kapoor was all praises for her mother-in-law Priya Ahuja as she wished the latter on her birthday. The Neerja actor wished her husband Anand Ahuja's mother by sharing a trail of pictures from her and Anand's Sangeet ceremony in 2018, quipping that she was blessed to have the elder one in her life.

The glimpses showcased Sonam and Priya Ahuja shedding smiles in gorgeous traditional outfits, Priya Ahuja and her husband Sunil Ahuja relishing their son's wedding festivities among other things. Meanwhile, Sonam's mother Sunita Kapoor also took to social media and wished Priya an 'incredibly wonderful' birthday.

Sonam Kapoor shares a heartfelt post on mother in law Priya Ahuja's birthday

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, February 27, the Delhi-6 actor dropped pictures from her pre-weddign festivities featuring Priya Ahuja. While Sonam looked gorgeous in ivory and golden coloured lehenga with heavy jewellery, Priya opted for an off-white and gold outfit with heavy necklaces.

In the caption, Sonam wrote, "Happy happy birthday mom! Have the best year month and day! So blessed to have you in my life the positive, kind and open energy you give. Love you @priya27ahuja." Take a look.

Not only Sonam, but her mother Sunita Kapoor also shared an ultra-glam picture of Priya and Sonam as she wished the birthday girl. In the caption, Sunita wrote, "Happy birthday dearest Priya. May you have an incredibly wonderful birthday and may it be full of special moments and happiness. Loads of love and happiness always." Responding to her sweet gesture, Priya Ahuja commented, "Awwwwww thank you sooooo much Sunita. Lots&Lots of Love."

Sonam often treats fans with loved-up pictures alongside her husband and businessman Anand Ahuja. Bringing in New Year 2022, Sonam dropped a couple of mushy pictures showcasing her planting a kiss on Anand's cheek. The couple looked regal in all-black outfits, with Sonam also clad in stunning statement jewellery pieces. In the caption, she wrote, "Happy new year to the love of my life. He is not just #everydayphenomenal, he is everyyearphenomenal and the person I want to spend every new year with. Wishing all of you good health, happiness and fulfilment in 2022."

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @SONAMKAPOOR)