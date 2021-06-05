Sonam Kapoor's Brother Says His Sisters Are 'very Picky' About The Women In His Life

Sonam Kapoor's brother Harshvardhan Kapoor, who is all set to star in Netflix's Ray, got candid about his sisters recently. The Mirzya actor said that he was currently single and claimed that his sisters Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor made the decisions on who he should date for him. He claimed that they had the final verdict.

"Sonam and Rhea are very picky about the women that come into my life. Nobody is good enough. They sometimes cut it off even before it ignites," he said. He added that his "first time" was when he was 15 years old. He also mentioned the type of women he preferred to date. "I try and get to know women who are not from my line of work. I want to know a lawyer, someone in medicine or investment banking. There are so many fantastic women out there who are not models or actresses," he said.

Harshvardhan Kapoor's movies

For the unversed, Harshvardhan Kapoor is Anil Kapoor and Sunita Bhavnani's youngest child. He has been associated with many movies over the years. He had worked as an assistant director on the sets of Bombay Velvet which featured Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles.

Harshvardhan then went onto make his acting debut in the fantasy romance film Mirzya, which was released on October 7, 2016. He featured next to Saiyami Kher in the movie. His role in the movie won him the Best Male Debut award twice, once at Star Screen Awards and at Stardust Awards.

After that, he had featured in Vikramaditya Motwane's Bhavesh Joshi Superhero in the lead role. His role in the movie was of Sikandar Khanna or Siku. While the movie failed to perform well at the box office, Harshvardhan's role in the movie was appreciated. Recently, the film completed 3 years since its release. To commemorate the occasion, the actor penned a long note on his Instagram handle.

"A film/experience that’s hard to describe, when it came out in cinemas the audiences didn’t turn up and critics were polarised by it, but if there’s one film that’s become cult over time thanks to fan love it’s this one… unlimited YouTube reviews, creatives, messages about your love for the film come in every day and make me feel like it came out last week!", he wrote. He believed that the movie had become more relevant as times had changed since the movie had first released. He went onto thank the director for involving him in the movie.

Harshvardhan Kapoor celebrates 3 years of Bhavesh Joshi Superhero

In Anil Kapoor's black comedy movie AK vs AK, Harshvardhan Kapoor made a brief appearance as himself. The Netflix film was released on December 24, 2020. Sonam Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and others also made appearances in the movie.

On the other hand, Hqarshvardhan Kapoor's movies coming up soon include Ray. The Netflix movie will also feature Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Radhika Madan and Chandan Roy Sanyal. The short film will be helmed by Vasan Bala.

Image: Harshvardhan Kapoor's Instagram

