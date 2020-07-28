Sonam Kapoor’s Fans Curious To Know About The Mystery Man From Her Latest Post

Sonam Kapoor has been quite active on social media during the lockdown period. Currently, there is a trend in social media where women are posting their black-and-white pictures to show their support for their fellow women. Sonam Kapoor has also joined the league now with her latest post.

Sonam Kapoor’s fan asks her a quirky question

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor took to social media to share a black and white picture of herself. She is seen dressed in a saree with a sleeveless blouse. Kapoor is also seen wearing a drop earring which she wore to a press meet in Cannes. Sonam Kapoor also captioned the picture as, “Thank you @anaitashroffadajania for tagging me... I love this black and white picture. It represents my love for India and Indian creativity. I was proud to wear @rimzim__ for my press meet in Cannes”.

Take a look at Sonam Kapoor’s post here:

As soon as Sonam Kapoor posted the picture on social media, several fans took to the comments section. However, one such fan had a special question for the actor. The fan asked Sonam Kapoor who is the one behind her. In the picture, as Sonam Kapoor poses there is half a face of a man who can be seen who is looking directly at the camera.

(Image Source: Sonam Kapoor Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor was previously quarantining in Delhi with her husband and his family. However, the actor fleeted off to London a day ago. She even took to social media to share a few pictures from her flight. One picture showed the city of London from above which Sonam Kapoor captioned as, “London I’m back”.

(Image Source: Sonam Kapoor Instagram)

Kapoor was last seen in the Abhishek Sharma-directed The Zoya Factor. The film also starred Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role. She was also a part of Shelly Chopra Dhar’s Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga alongside her father, Anil Kapoor. The film spoke about Sweety Chaudhary who is a closeted lesbian. The movie went on to strike a chord with several youngsters. Sonam Kapoor has not signed up for any new projects yet.

