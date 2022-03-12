Sonam Kapoor's Father-in-law Duped Of Over Rs 27 Crore In Cyber Fraud, Tricksters Arrested

Actor Sonam Kapoor's father-in-law Harish Ahuja's firm has been duped by over Rs 27 crores in cyber fraud. According to PTI, the Faridabad police has busted a gang of highly-sophisticated cybercriminals involved in duping an export-import firm of Harish Ahuja. Police on Friday said that the main culprits had been duping Harish's Faridabad-based firm, Shahi Export Factory.

The tricksters were misappropriating the Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies (ROSCTL) licenses of the firm that was meant for his company, on the basis of his forged Digital Signature Certificate and encashing them. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) Nitish Agarwal explained the modus operandi of the highly innovative cyber fraud and revealed that the government gives some incentives to export firms in the form of ROSCTL licenses, entitling them to some rebate in the excise and customs duties.

Sonam Kapoor's father-in-law Harish Ahuja duped of money

According to Nitish, the ROSCTL licenses are similar to digital coupons worth several lakh rupees. She added that the fraudsters had secured a total of 154 ROSCTLs worth ₹27.61 crore of Ahuja’s firm and had been transferring them to fake firms that were opened and operational by them for encashing. Not just this, the culprits also used to get these coupons encashed by transferring them to other firms.

He updated fans that the entire team was working silently on the complaint of Sunil Ahuja's firm since July last year and after understanding the patterns of the tricksters, the Faridabad police could arrest a total of nine accused from different places in the country, including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Karnataka.

The last arrest regarding the same case was made on December 23, 2021. Nitish also revealed towards the end that some of the accused included former clerks and employees of the Directorate General of Foreign Trade who were quite well-versed with the technicalities involved in the working of the DGFT.

The DCP identified the arrested accused as Delhi residents Manoj Rana, Manish Kumar, Praveen Kumar, Lalit Kumar Jain, and Manish Kumar Moga besides Bhusan Kishan Thakur of Mumbai and Suresh Kumar Jain of Chennai. Two others arrested in the scam were identified as Ganesh Parsuram of Raichur in Karnataka, Rahul Raghunath of Raigadh, and Santosh Sitaram of Pune.

