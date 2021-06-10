Sonam Kapoor's Husband Anand Ahuja Says She Can Feel "pains And Discomforts Of Others"

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor turned 36 on Wednesday, June 9. B-Town celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhaskar, Shahid Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, and many more have poured their heart out to wish the Veere Di Wedding actor on her special day. Now, Sonam Kapoor's husband Anand Ahuja also penned an endearing birthday wish for his beloved wife. Anand, who married the Neerja actor in 2018, called her "genuinely and effortlessly selfless" in his wish.

Anand Ahuja pens endearing birthday wish for Sonam Kapoor

Anand Ahuja shared a throwback picture of him with Sonam on Thursday, June 10. He was seen embracing Sonam in his arms and Sonam was seen giving a smile as she hugged him. Ahuja described her to be 'everyday phenomenal' and wrote in the caption, "You can LITERALLY feel the thoughts, pains, and discomforts of others. You are genuinely and effortlessly selfless - empathy personified - and it is a daily occurrence … Happy birthday @sonamkapoor ; you are why #everydayphenomenal."

Earlier on Wednesday, Anand Ahuja had shared yet another birthday wish on his Instagram. He shared a couple of monochrome pictures of them in which he was seen seated at an event with her. Ahuja looked like he was talking to her while Sonam listened to him intently. Ahuja was seen in a suit and Sonam wore a black dress with a long shrug and was seen wearing sunglasses. In the second picture, Ahuja shared the same photo but was a screenshot of his wallpaper on the lock screen of his phone.

Ahuja wrote in the caption, "I know how much you love wallpapers - well you’re the only wallpaper I need! Happy Birthday my forever wallpaper @sonamkapoor #EverydayPhenomenal". Sonam Kapoor commented on the post, "Hahahahahah love you so much" with a laughing emoticon. Check out the post and the comment-

Sonam Kapoor's birthday wish by Anil Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor's father, actor Anil Kapoor shared some throwback pictures from Sonam's childhood to wish his daughter. In the first picture, Anil Kapoor was seen holding infant Sonam in his arms. In the second picture, Sonam's mum Sunita Kapoor was seen holding the toddler version of Sonam in her arms while in the third picture, Sonam was seen celebrating her birthday in her childhood. The proud father wrote in the caption, "To the girl who chases her dreams and follows her heart.., watching you grow everyday has been a dream come true as a parent. He added, "You’re strong when you need to be, kind without fail and always evolving. You have a way of infusing a bit of you in everything and it's one of my favorite things about you."

IMAGE: ANAND AHUJA'S INSTAGRAM

