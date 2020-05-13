Sonam Kapoor Looks Gorgeous In Her Photo Series For Her ‘Bored At Home’ Mood

It seems that Sonam Kapoor is making the most of her coronavirus lockdown with her husband, Anand Ahuja. Sonam Kapoor recently also celebrated her wedding anniversary with Anand wherein she also took to her social media to share a lovely picture with him. But it seems that even Sonam Kapoor has her own 'boredom days' which she shared with a quirky post and some gorgeous pictures.

Sonam Kapoor shared a series of post on her social media depicting her lockdown mood

Sonam Kapoor took to her social media to share a series of some lovely pictures from a previous photoshoot. The pictures have Sonam Kapoor donning an embellished sleeveless golden gown which she paired up with golden heels. Sonam Kapoor can be seen striking a dramatic pose while being seated on a chair.

However, it is Sonam Kapoor's captions for the pictures which grabbed all the attention. Sonam Kapoor captioned the picture saying, 'Bored in the House, In the house Bored' which clearly depicts her state of mind right now. Take a look at Sonam Kapoor's latest post.

Sonam Kapoor had most relatable caption for her pictures

The Dilli 6 actor also shared another post on her social media with yet another quirky caption. This picture also had Sonam flaunting her lovely dangler earrings in the picture. However, the Neerja actor's caption for the picture is literally every one of us who is hit severely with the lockdown boredom.

Sonam Kapoor shared another picture wherein she makes way for a visual delight. The Veerey Di Wedding actor's eye makeup is also stealing the show in the picture. Sonam's caption also depicts her love for makeup. Take a look at the beautiful picture.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the movie, The Zoya Factor opposite South star Dulqueer Salmaan. However, the film reportedly failed to make its mark on the box office. Based on writer Anuja Chauhan’s book by the same name, The Zoya Factor narrated the story of an advertising executive who finds herself as a lucky charm of the Indian cricket team during world cup tournament. She will also be next seen in the Hindi remake of the popular movie Blind.

