Sonam Kapoor's #Throwback Thursday Post Gets A Sweet Comment From Mother Sunita Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor is undoubtedly known as one of the most fashionable actors of the current generation. The actor is often appreciated for her bold and impressive fashion choices. Looking at Sonam Kapoor's latest social media post, it seems like the actor has been a fashionista from a very young age.

Sonam Kapoor recently took to her social media to post a picture from her childhood, wearing an adorable white frock. The social media post shared on March 12, 2020, has managed to grab all the eyeballs for its interesting caption which says, "Throwback to the photoshoot wearing my baby best! Styled by my very first stylist @kapoor.sunita #ThrowbackThursday." (sic)

Check out Sonam Kapoor's picture:

Sunita Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor are missing Sonam

What went unnoticed is that the picture, which is receiving love from Sonam Kapoor's fans, has a special message from her mother, Sunita Kapoor. She posted the message "Oh so cute" and "Missing you." It seems like Sunita Kapoor is missing Sonam Kapoor because the latter is reportedly in London with her husband Anand Ahuja. Besides Sunita Kapoor, Sonam's sister also commented on her photo. Check their comments here.

Also Read | Coronavirus Outbreak: Parineeti Chopra Says 'Don't Be Overconfident', Sonam Kapoor Appeals

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor Reveals Her First Ever Stylist In This Adorable #ThrowbackThursday Picture

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor Outfits That Prove The Actor Aces Fashion Trends & Pulls Them Off With Ease

Sonam Kapoor, who married Businessman Anand Ahuja in 2018, is reported to be juggling between Mumbai and London. As per reports, Anand lives in Notting Hill and Sonam Kapoor in Mumbai, so whenever the actor is free of work, she visits London to spend some time with him. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in Abhishek Sharma's The Zoya Factor. The movie, starring Dulquer Salmaan and Sonam Kapoor in the lead, could not match up to the expectations of the audiences.

Also Read | From Sonam Kapoor To Kriti Sanon, Actors Show How To Ace Ethnic Wear Without A Dupatta

Reports have it that Sonam Kapoor will be next seen in Anuja Chauhan's novel, Battle of Bittora's screen adaptation. However, there has been no official confirmation for the same. But reports claim that the movie is in the pre-production stage. The forthcoming movie starring Sonam Kapoor is reported to be produced by Anil Kapoor under his banner Anil Kapoor Films Company. However, none of the reports is confirmed by the makers or the actors.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.