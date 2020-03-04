Sonam Kapoor Gives Lessons On How To Ace Bollywood 90s Makeup

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, apart from being one of the finest actors in Bollywood, is also an inspirational fashion icon. Sonam was last seen in her romantic comedy flick, The Zoya Factor. The Saawariya actor is quite an active social media user and influencer.

The fashion diva recently shot a makeup DIY video, in collaboration with a leading fashion magazine. In the video, Sonam Kapoor gave away a few insights into her makeup routine. She also revealed her favourite makeup style and gave away a few tips and tricks to ace the makeup.

Sonam Kapoor revealed that the Bollywood 90s makeup is the easiest thing she does to look glamourous. She focused on how the makeup look should be, with smudgy eyes and kajal in eyes. The Delhi-6 actor also discussed the issues on finding base products relevant for the Indian skin tones. Sonam Kapoor also loves stepping out with sindoor and a bindi, as revealed by the star.

In the video, Sonam Kapoor started her 90s makeup look by following her basic skincare routine. In which, she applied Vitamin C serum on her face, followed by a moisturiser. Moving on further, the Aisha actor applied some sunscreen, she mixed her cream with some anti-pollution drops.

The fashion diva also revealed that she loves using coconut oil for lips. For the base, Sonam started with an orange-hued colour corrector, she corrected her dark circles and age spots and followed it up with a concealer. Later to finish the look, Sonam worked keenly on her eyes, by lining the upper lid and smoking out the lower lid as well. She softened the liner with a bronzer and also used the same bronzer to add some colour to her face. And to complement the 90s look, Sonam Kapoor then applied a bronze eyeshadow, on top of her eyeliner.

