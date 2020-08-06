Sonam Kapoor's Love For The Colour Orange Is Evident From These Pictures

Sonam Kapoor has been known as a fashionista ever since her 2007 debut, Saawariya. Along with director and stylist sister Rhea Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor has time and again proved her fantastic fashion choices. From wearing voluminous gowns to ethnic sarees, the Neerja actor looks mesmerising in every designer outfit. Scroll down to know Sonam Kapoor’s love for the colour orange as evident from her designer and casual outfits.

Sonam Kapoor loves the colour orange & these posts prove it

On day two of promotions of The Zoya Factor, Sonam Kapoor wore an orange Ulyana Sergeenko Couture skirt and blouse co-ord set. Her blouse was cinched by a matching belt, and she wore a tiny mud brown fanny pack by Ulyana Sergeenko Couture around her waist. A pair of mud brown Prada pumps completed her overall look.

For the shoot of Elle India magazine, Sonam Kapoor wore an off-shoulder orange coloured gown. Celebrity stylist Rahul Vijay styled her amazing looks. Her make-up stylist Namrata Soni kept her look minimal and opted for a tight bun for hair-do.

For her photoshoot for Scott eyewear, Sonam Kapoor clicked a beautiful picture with her father, Anil Kapoor. In the above image, Sonam Kapoor is seen wearing an orange coloured sheer top. The beautiful and bold frame completed her look. On the other hand, Anil Kapoor is seen wearing a white plain shirt which he paired with beautiful glasses.

Sonam Kapoor sported a full-sleeved plunging-neckline white blazer, which had multi-coloured accents, with orange being the prominent one. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the actor paired up her blazer with a knee-length dark yellow-hued skirt which featured sharp creases on it. Sonam completed her looked with white heels and accessorised her look with gold-toned earrings, pendant neckpiece, and rings. With hair loose in mid-parted sleek curls, she rounded off her look. Full brows, kohled eyes, pink eye shadow, and matte pink lip shade was her choice for glam.

In one of her Instagram pictures, Sonam Kapoor is seen wearing a full-sleeved top in the orange shade which she paired with black jeans. The actor opted for matching large hoop earrings. With elegant rings and a black sling bag, she rounded off her ravishing looks.

