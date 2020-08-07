Sonam's 'Mausam', Sushant Singh's 'Kai Po Che!' & Other Films That Showed Civil Unrest

Movies are a powerful medium to create awareness as well as influence people. There are several Bollywood movies that have portrayed events that happened in the past. Be it the Bombay riots or the demolition of Babri Masjid, certain movies have depicted these gruesome events creating a lasting impact in the minds of the viewers. Here’s taking a look at a few such movies that depicted civil riots in the most haunting way.

Mausam

Released in 2011, Mausam is a romantic drama movie helmed by Pankaj Kapur. Bankrolled under the banner of Vistaar Religare Film Fund, the movie stars Shahid Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor in the lead roles. The mains story of the film spans over a period of 10 years, from 1992 – 2002. The movie includes references to horrific events like the demolition of Babri Masjid, Bombay riots, Kargil War, 1993 Bombay bombings, 9/11 attacks and Godhra riots. Mausam is the story of two lovers Harinder Singh and Aayat. While Harinder is a lively Punjabi lad and Aayat is a Kashmiri girl.

Kai Po Che!

Helmed by Abhishek Kapoor, Kai Po Che! is a 2013 buddy drama movie. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, the movie is based on Chetan Bhagat’s 2008 novel The 3 Mistakes of My Life. Set in Ahmedabad, the story of the movie revolves around the life of three friends Ishaan (Played by Sushant Singh Rajput), Omi (Amit Sadh) and Govind (Rajkummar Rao). Kai Po Che! essays that the trio want to start their own sports shop and academy. The film revolves around the 2001 Gujarat earthquake and Godhra train burning, it tracks their deep and innocent friendship which gets tarnished by religious and communal hatred.

Bombay

Released in 1995, Bombay is a Tamil romantic movie helmed by Mani Ratnam. Featuring Manisha Koirala and Arvind Swani, the film essays the story of an inter-religious family in Bombay during the Bombay riots which took place during 1992 after the demolition of the Babri Masjid. The event led rise to religious tensions between Hindu and Muslim communities. The plot of Bombay features how the growing religious tensions and erupting civil unrest threaten to tear a family apart. The movie was critically acclaimed and later dubbed in Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam under the same title

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha

Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha is a 2001 action drama movie starring Sunny Deol, Amisha Patel and Amrish Puri in pivotal roles. Set during the partition of India in 1947, the plot of the movie revolves around the story of a Sikh driver, Tara Singh who falls in love with a Muslim girl Sakina. She belongs to an aristocratic family.

