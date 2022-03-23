Sonam Kapoor's Mother-in-law, Priya Ahuja 'super Excited To Be Dadi Soon'; Read

The Kapoor-Ahuja household is all set to welcome a new bundle of joy as Sonam Kapoor and her businessman husband Anand Ahuja recently announced pregnancy. The entire Kapoor family expressed their excitement of becoming maternal grandparents, uncle, aunt and more. Recently, Anand Ahuja's mother, Priya Ahuja, also expressed how she is "super-excited" to become a Daadi.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's pregnancy announcement came as a surprise to all their fans. The Neerja star shared a few pictures of her flaunting her baby bump in a beautiful bodysuit. Her mother-in-law shared the same picture on her Instagram handle and revealed how excited she is to become a grandmother. Priya Ahuja wrote, "Super excited to be a Dadi soon. Cant wait. Love you my Bachaas. God Bless." Rhea Kapoor reacted to the post with a series of red hearts. Priya Ahuja's followers also congratulated her in the comment section.

Sonam Kapoor's pregnancy announcement

Sonam Kapoor took the internet by storm with her adorable pictures with her baby bump and her husband, Anand Ahuja. The actor shared a few pictures in which she could be seen holding her baby bump while wearing a full-sleeved bodysuit. Sharing the pictures, the actor wrote, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you." Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and many more celebs sent their best wishes to the parents-to-be. Kareena Kapoor wrote, 'Wohoooooooo soooo happy for you both can’t wait for the babies to play," while Priyanka Chopra commented, "Congratulations so happy for you both!"

Anil Kapoor reacts to Sonam Kapoor's pregnancy news

Veteran Bollywood star Anil Kapoor is extremely delighted to play a new role in his life - grandfather. Taking to his Instagram, the actor penned how his and his family's life will never be the same again and he cannot be more grateful about the same. He wrote, "Now preparing for the most exciting role of my life - GRANDFATHER!! Our lives will never be the same again and I couldn’t be more grateful!" "@sonamkapoor & @anandahuja you have made us happy beyond measure with this incredible news!" the actor added.

Image: Instagram/@sonamkapoor/@priya27ahuja