Sonam Kapoor's 'Players' And Other Films Based On A Gang Of Criminals

The Hindi film industry has delivered a wide range of films over the years that aim at different aspects of society. Quite a few films have been made keeping in mind the perspective of the antagonists. Here is a look at four films in which a gang of criminals could be seen planning out a tactful robbery.

Films based on gang heist

1. Kaante

Kaante is an action drama film released in the year 2002. The film revolves around a group of six robbers who are on a mission to rob a bank. The group later finds out that one of them is an undercover cop. The film was directed by Sanjay Gupta, who also contributed to the story of the film. Kaante stars actors like Amitab Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Shetty in pivotal roles.

2. Special 26

Special 26 is a thriller drama released across the country in 2013. The film revolves around a bunch of con men who loot rich businessmen and politicians by posing as government authorities. This film is written and directed by Neeraj Panday. Special 26 stars actors like Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, and Manoj Bajpayee in pivotal roles.

3. Players

Players is an action thriller film released in the year 2012. The film revolves around two thieves, a magician and a computer hacker who carry out a world-class robbery. The film is directed by Abbas and Mastan Alibhai Burmawalla. Players stars actors like Vinod Khanna, Abhishek Bachchan, Bobby Deol, Sonam Kapoor, and Bipasha Basu in pivotal roles.

4. Cash

Cash is an action drama film released in the year 2007. The film revolves around two teams of thieves who are in search of three unique diamonds. The film is directed by Anubhav Sinha who also contributed to the story of the film. Cash stars actors like Ajay Devgn, Suniel Shetty, and Zayed Khan in significant roles.

