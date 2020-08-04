Sonam Kapoor's Characters That Defined Innocence In Various Forms; See List Here

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor has worked in a wide range of films over the past few years. These films, which fall into different genres, have also gained the actor appreciation for the dedication and hard work put into it. There have been a few films amongst these that showcased the actor in the shoes of a woman who is quite innocent in nature. Have a look at the list of such films with all the details here.

Sonam Kapoor's innocent roles

1. Khoobsurat

Khoobsurat is a romantic comedy film released in the year 2014. The plot of this film revolves around the life of a physiotherapist who is dealing with a difficult yet loving patient. Sonam Kapoor plays the lead role of Mili Chakravorty who has a very different way of looking at life.

She is dedicated and bold, yet has innocence in her when dealing with people and their emotions. The innocence is seen at the beginning itself when she is completely lost in terms of her romantic life. The film has been directed by Shashanka Ghosh and has been written by DN Mukherjee. Khoobsurat also stars actors like Fawad Khan and Ratna Pathak Shah in pivotal roles.

2. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is a romantic drama film which released in the year 2019. The plot of this film revolves around a woman who decides to come out to her conservative family. Sonam Kapoor plays the lead role of the innocent Sweety Chopra who has suffered silently while neglecting her reality for years, just for the sake of society and its outlook.

She acts like things are completely normal until it starts suffocating her to a point where her frustration starts surfacing. This film has been directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar who has also contributed to the story of the film. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga stars actors like Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, amongst others.

3. Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is a biopic which released in the year 2013. The plot of the film revolves around the life of a world-class athlete, Milkha Singh, and his journey through life. Sonam Kapoor plays the role of Milkha Singh’s first love, Biro.

She is sweet, traditional, and innocent in a way which attracts Milkha Singh to her. Bhaag Milkha Bhaag has been directed by Rakeysh Omprakash and was a huge hit at the box office. It also stars actors like Farhan Akhtar and Pavan Malhotra in pivotal roles.

