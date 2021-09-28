Sonam Kapoor’s Shares Morning Routine; Calls Waking Up In India And UK ‘equally Special’

Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor currently resides in London with her husband, Anand Ahuja. The actor, who enjoys millions of followers on Instagram, often treats her fans with glimpses of her daily life. She recently shared a loved-up reel with her husband and revealed how she begins her day.

It has been three years since Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot, and they still manage to give away some major couple goals. Taking to Instagram, Sonam Kapoor shared a video compilation in which she was seen waking up and doing some morning chores. The video also saw Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja sharing some kisses. Sonam also enjoyed coffee with a scenic view from her window.

In the caption, the Aisha actor revealed she is grateful for having her husband and coffee every morning. She wrote, "Good morning! I’m grateful for so much every morning... but mostly grateful to my most amazing husband. ♥️ and coffee .. nothing like a morning coffee! Also waking up in 🇮🇳 and 🇬🇧 is equally special![sic]." Sonam Kapoor's fans showered her with love in the comment section.

Some more reels by Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja were last seen together in India at Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani's wedding. Sonam Kapoor's baby sister tied the knot with her long time beau at their father, Anil Kapoor's bungalow in Mumbai. Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share a few photos from the wedding. The couple donned ethnic ensembles with heavy accessories.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja often shares loved-up reels and photos with her husband. In July, the actor shared another compilation of her and Anand Ahuja's adorable videos. In the reel, Sonam shared glimpses of their workout session, travel diaries and more. She also penned a heartfelt caption for Anand and mentioned he had taught her so many things. She wrote, "You’re just too good to be true, I can’t take my eyes off you… ❤️ Thank you for teaching me what kindness, patience and love truly is. I’m indeed a lucky girl to have fallen in love with my best friend. May every day of every month of every year bring you closer to your goals and dreams! Happy happy birthday, Anand[sic]."

(Image: PTI)