Sonam Kapoor's 'top 3 Tips For Glowing Skin'; Urges Fans Not To Take Skincare For Granted

The Zoya Factor star Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram to share her beauty secrets to perfectly glowing skin. The actress is popularly known for her glam and trendy makeup looks which often require a post-skincare routine that should not be taken for granted. Sonam took this opportunity to share her personal tips that will help her fans to achieve and maintain their glowing skin.

Sonam Kapoor's '3 tips for glowing skin

For the fifth episode of Vanity Vignettes, Sonam shared her 'top 3 tips for glowing skin'. Sonam started off the video by chugging a huge bottle of water and proceeded to urge her fans to drink water as her first tip to glowing skin. The key to not only clear skin but also good mental and physical health is to stay hydrated. She emphasized that water is 'important, essential and amazing'.

Sonam's second tip to her fans was to consume Omega through various kinds of foods. For her non-vegetarian fans, the actress suggested eating fish and for her vegetarian fans, Sonam advised consuming a different kind of seeds and nuts such as walnuts and chia seeds. Fans can also consume Omega through vegetable or sunflower oil, stated Sonam Kapoor.

Sonam's final tip for clear and glowing skin for her fans was to provide fiber to the body. To do so, one can munch on vegetables and fruits which contain a great amount of fiber, confirmed the actress. She also urged her followers to consume fruits that are low in sugar. While stating the benefits of fiber, Sonam said that they can make you full and clear out your system of unhealthy food.

Netizens' reaction to Sonam Kapoor's Instagram

Fans appeared grateful to the 35-year-old actress as many thanked her for sharing the useful tips with them. Another fan commented that it was one of her favorite series while another fan chimed in writing how beautiful the actress looked in the video. Several fans agreed on the tips that Sonam gave and appreciated her sharing her tips.

A peek into Sonam Kapoor's Instagram

Enjoying a following of over 30 million followers, the actress consistently shares pictures and videos of her professional and personal life on Instagram. Recently, Sonam took to her Instagram to wish her friend her birthday by sharing a picture of them together. In another post, Sonam shared a picture with husband Anand Ahuja and informed her fans that she missed India.

