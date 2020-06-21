Sonam Kapoor's Charming Answers During Fashion Interviews Give A Peek Into Her Personality

Sonam Kapoor is a fashionista. The actor is known for her impeccable taste and sense of fashion. The diva has also given her fans a bunch of advice on how to dress up and how to look good. Here's a look at 5 charming responses that Sonam Kapoor has given in her fashion-related interviews regarding style and living life.

1. I don't wake up like this

Sonam Kapoor, in an interview with a leading critic, talked about how much effort it takes to complete a look that she carries for any event. The actor mentioned how nobody wakes up looking perfect and neither does she but its important that people realise that. Sonam also made a witty remark in that interview that celebrities are not angels but human beings.

2. Easiest make-up to do is a 90s Bollywood beauty

Sonam Kapoor revealed a secret and a magic trick for all her fans in an interview with a leading fashion magazine. The star said that the easiest make-up look to complete was a 90s Bollywood beauty look. Sonam very charmingly explained how Indian people had very special skin and that's why they should try blending many different kinds of shades when contouring.

3. Dad's baseball caps!

Sonam Kapoor's another witty response was to a question about her father during an interview with a fashion magazine. She asked during the interview what was that one thing in her father's closet that she hated. The actor had promptly responded with "My dad's baseball caps!"

4. I don't want to talk about that

In a similar interview, the fashion diva was asked what was her weirdest dream. Sonam responded by shaking her head and saying that she didn't want to talk about it and started smiling.

5. Classic, stylish and timeless

Sonam Kapoor was once asked how she would describe a certain fashion magazine she likes in three words. To which she had responded - classic, stylish and timeless. When she was asked how would she define herself, the actor had answered - classic, stylish and timeless again.

Promo Pic Credit: Sonam Kapoor's Instagram

