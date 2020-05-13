Check Out The Soulful Jukebox Of Salman Khan Starrer 'Chori Chori Chupke Chupke'

Chori Chori Chupke Chupke is a film starring Salman Khan, Preity Zinta, and Rani Mukerji in lead roles. It was helmed by Abbas-Mustan. This romantic drama flick grips the taboo related to surrogate childbirth. Very soon, Chori Chori Chupke Chupke began to gain huge commercial success and was one of the highest-grossing films of 2001. Below, we have compiled some popular songs from the film-

Melodious tracks from Salman Khan's starrer Chori Chori Chupke Chupke

Chori Chori Chupke Chupke [Title Song]

This title song of the film was directed by the music director, Anu Malik and lyrics were penned by Sameer. The most prominent singers of Bollywood, Alka Yagnik and Babul Supriyo gave their melodious voice to the song.

Mehandi Mehandi

This super hit song from the film Chori Chori Chupke Chupke is a wedding number. Music director, Anu Malik directed the song and popular singer Jaspinder Narula gave vocals to it. The lyrics of the song were penned by Sameer. Watch this song starring Preity Zinta and Rani Mukherjee sharing a beautiful bond. Watch this song here-

Deewana Hai Ye Mann

This romantic track from the film Chori Chori Chupke Chupke features Salman Khan, Rani Mukherjee, and Preity Zinta. The music is given by Anu Malik, while the lyrics are penned by Sameer. The song, Deewana Hai Yeh Mann was sung by Alka Yagnik and Sonu Nigam.

