Soni Razdan Claims House Help Beaten For Trying To Get COVID Test In Bihar

Actress Soni Razdan who is quite active on social media about sharing her thoughts on the ongoing pandemic recently took to Twitter and shared a screenshot of her conversation with her house help who was beaten in Bihar. In the conversation, the actress highlighted how her cook was beaten while he was travelling to Madhubani from Kolhua. The actress questioned people about who will be held accountable for the kind of violence that was shown towards her housekeep. She even questioned the concerned authorities about the accuracy in the COVID tally if people are being beaten for getting themselves tested.

Soni Razdan on house help being beaten in Bihar

The Raazi actress even shared a picture of the wounds and asked about the ways to curb the spread if people are not being allowed to go for testing which is the basic need to detect the virus contamination. “Chat with our cook who is unwell in Bihar. When he tries to go for a covid test to Madhubani from Kolhua he is beaten up. Who is to be held accountable for this? This is just so shocking. Pic is graphic so I edited it. How can numbers be correct if villages r not testing,” she tweeted.

Chat with our cook who is unwell in Bihar. When he tries to go for a covid test to Madhubani from Kolhua he is beaten up. Who is to be held accountable for this ? This is just so shocking. Pic is graphic so I edited it. How can numbers be correct if villages r not testing pic.twitter.com/ikrPggJDJl — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) May 7, 2021

And how can we hope to ever get a handle on this wave or any other wave or this disease at all if tests are not more easily available to one and all. There are just so many things wrong about the way this is being tackled. — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) May 7, 2021

In another post, Soni wrote, “And how can we hope to ever get a handle on this wave or any other wave or this disease at all if tests are not more easily available to one and all. There are just so many things wrong about the way this is being tackled.” As soon as she penned her thoughts and showed her concerns, Soni received criticism from netizens who called her sympathy ‘fake.’ One of the users wrote, “A good reason to show others, these so-called elitist people wish to worry about what others do for them or what they benefit rather than tell what they did for others and country. If so much concerned get treated her cook in a corporate hospital since she can afford to pay.” Soni was quick to respond to the user and wrote that she would have happily helped her keep it if he was allowed to travel. She explained that he tried to move and was beaten up. “Would happily do that if the poor man was allowed to travel to one. When he tried this is what happened to him. So ignore the real issue: which is that villagers can’t get tested without getting beaten up. Which is that healthcare infra is terrible in these places.”

A good reason to show others, these so called elitist people wish to worry about what others do for them or what they benefit rather than tell what they did for others and country. If so much concerned get treated her cook in a corporate hospital since she can afford to pay. — venkatmpe (@venkat_m_pe) May 7, 2021

Would happily do that if the poor man was allowed to travel to one. When he tried this is what happened to him. So ignore the real issue : which is that villagers can’t get tested without getting beaten up. Which is that healthcare infra is terrible in these places — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) May 7, 2021

Another user remarked about the obstacles that could have crossed her way in helping her cook get a test done. “Wonder what stopped @sonirazdanfrom getting him tested in Mumbai rather than sending back to his village? fake empathy is useless.” Giving a befitting reply to the user, Soni wrote, “What a silly thing to say. He had gone for his annual leave and fell sick. People like you who jump to hasty conclusions should at least pause to think first.” A third user tried to help the actress while suggesting to ask her cook to install the Sanjeevann app where the authorities will collect the sample from home.

Wonder what stopped @sonirazdan from getting him tested in Mumbai rather than sending back to his village? fake empathy is useless. — Adite Banerjie (@adite) May 7, 2021

What a silly thing to say. He had gone for his annual leave and fell sick. People like you who jump to hasty conclusions should at least pause to think first. — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) May 7, 2021

Tell him to install sanjeevann app from play store. It's bihar govt. Health app. They will send staff to collect the sample. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/frpAk3Iw1c — #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput (@_Neha1111) May 7, 2021

Thank you. Will do that. — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) May 7, 2021

