Soni Razdan Joins Pro-Afzal Guru Lobby With 'scapegoat' Claim; Mahesh Bhatt Cries 'Hitler'

The arrest of the now-suspended Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) of J&K, Davinder Singh has caused the pro-Afzal Guru lobby to come back out, drawing a link to a letter written by the 2001 Parliament attack mastermind to his lawyer in 2013 where the tainted cop was mentioned.

Following the arrest of the suspended DySP, Bollywood actress Soni Razdan in a controversial tweet attempted to accentuate the links between Davinder Singh and Afzal Guru, who was hung for his role in the terror attack. Calling it a 'travesty of justice' and seeking a new probe into the matter, Razdan questioned the death penalty and hanging and claimed that he was made the 'scapegoat' in the situation.

Soni Razdan questions death penalty on Afzal Guru

This is a travesty of justice. Who is going to bring back a man from the dead if he is innocent. This is why the death penalty is not to be used lightly. And this is why there also needs to be a solid enquiry into why Afzal Guru was made the scapegoat https://t.co/UUVV2Z9UGU — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) January 21, 2020

Afzal Guru was hung to death in February 2013 for his role in the terror attack. DySP Davinder Singh, meanwhile, was arrested on Jan 11 allegedly while ferrying Hizbul terrorists - Naveed Babu and Altaf, from the Shopian area, officials said in a media briefing. Deputy Inspector General of South Kashmir Atul Goyal was supervising the operation and caught the car at a police barricade at Mir Bazar in Kulgam of south Kashmir.

In a letter written in 2013, Afzal Guru, who was executed after being convicted for the Parliament attack, has said "DSP Davinder Singh", the then deputy superintendent of police of Special Operations Group, had asked him to "take Mohammad", a co-accused in the Parliament attack case, "to Delhi, rent a flat for his stay and purchase a car for him". However, the angle was probed and could not be substantiated with any evidence, the officials had said.

Soni Razdan's husband, Mahesh Bhatt, on the other hand, commented on J&K's DGP Dilbag Singh endorsing the views of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on setting up de-radicalization camps in the Valley. Disagreeing, Bhatt mounted a attack he didn't quite care to substantiate, exclaiming that while Hitler is dead, 'Hitlerism is in full bloom all over the world'.

Hitler is dead ! But ‘Hitlerism’ is in full bloom all over the world ! — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) January 21, 2020

DGP of J&K supported the idea of setting up deradicalization centers for youth who have been radicalised by pro-Pak elements. "In recent times, there have been a lot of efforts from Pakistan and it's agencies to spur radicalization in this area, some of our young minds have been affected by it and have gone astray. If such a facility (deradicalization center) comes up, it should be welcomed," DGP Dilbagh Singh stated

