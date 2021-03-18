Soni Razdan DEMANDS All Actors Must Receive The COVID-19 Vaccine On Priority

Prolific actor and media personality Soni Razdan, who is also Alia Bhatt's mother, has taken to Twitter in order to make a demand for COVID-19 vaccine for all actors who are currently working on the sets of their respective films. It all started with Suhel Seth, who expressed his concerns regarding the priority order that had been put in place by the Indian government, which dictates as to the professionals of which sector should be the first ones to receive the coveted COVID-19 vaccine. Seth's tweet met with a response from Soni Razdan's Twitter handle. Through the response tweet which will follow this paragraph, one can see that Razdan is making a case on the part of her fellow actors, who have to work on the field without a mask, for the most part. The Twitter exchange between the two can be found below.

The aforementioned Tweets met with several responses from other Twitter users. While some showed their support towards the cause of actors being put on priority for COVID-19 vaccines, some opposed the proposed notion strongly. Those tweets can be found below.

A gov's job during a pandemic is to reduce the mortality rate by vaccinating the most vulnerable group. And that group is based on age&profession. It's a scientific&logical calculation. Total number of vaccination is unimportant if you're not vaccinating the most vulnerable group — Raj the infidel (@Raj63245195) March 17, 2021

Sir! People amongst the most vulnerable group must get it on priority and FREE. Period. Feel GOI is lurching from one self imposed regulation to another depriving those who can buy the vaccine of the opportunity. Availability is not a constraint but regulations areðŸ™„ðŸ˜•ðŸ¤”ðŸ™ — KC Lall (@KCLall) March 17, 2021

Yes there's an availability & vaccination center issue. State govs must arrange more vaccination centers. You can't sell vaccines like samosa. State govs are already wasting vaccines. You can think about giving it to everybody once you expand the vaccination center network & — Raj the infidel (@Raj63245195) March 17, 2021

there is a hardly a stampede right now — Spaced out (@spacedout33) March 17, 2021

But vaccines are available for all in private hoapitals... It's just that they aren't for free but 250 â‚¹ .. my family members have taken the vaccine.. — Nitin Nailwal ðŸ‘® (@BabaNailwal) March 17, 2021

