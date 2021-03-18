Last Updated:

Soni Razdan DEMANDS All Actors Must Receive The COVID-19 Vaccine On Priority

Soni Razdan DEMANDS that all actors must receive the COVID-19 vaccine on priority. Read on for the exchange between her and Suhel Seth on Twitter.

Soni Razdan

Prolific actor and media personality Soni Razdan, who is also Alia Bhatt's mother, has taken to Twitter in order to make a demand for COVID-19 vaccine for all actors who are currently working on the sets of their respective films. It all started with Suhel Seth, who expressed his concerns regarding the priority order that had been put in place by the Indian government, which dictates as to the professionals of which sector should be the first ones to receive the coveted COVID-19 vaccine. Seth's tweet met with a response from Soni Razdan's Twitter handle. Through the response tweet which will follow this paragraph, one can see that Razdan is making a case on the part of her fellow actors, who have to work on the field without a mask, for the most part. The Twitter exchange between the two can be found below.

Suhel Seth and Soni Razdan's Twitter conversation:

 

The aforementioned Tweets met with several responses from other Twitter users. While some showed their support towards the cause of actors being put on priority for COVID-19 vaccines, some opposed the proposed notion strongly. Those tweets can be found below.

About Soni Razdan's latest projects:

The actor and screen legend, who has been seen playing a myriad of characters in the past, was last seen playing pivotal characters in films like Raazi, No Fathers In Kashmir, and Yours Truly, amongst others. As far as Soni Razdan's future projects are concerned, no details regarding the same have been made available yet. The same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available by Soni Razdan and/or her representatives.

 

 

