Soni Razdan Demands Vaccination For 16-40 Age Group, Asks 'Why They Aren't Getting First?'

Actress Soni Razdan who is quite vocal about her thoughts on the ongoing coronavirus vaccination drive across the country recently took to Twitter and expressed her opinion over the vaccine age bracket. The actress said that the age bracket between 16 to 40 should get inoculated on priority as they are exposed to the virus.

Soni Razdan shares thoughts on age bracket for COVID vaccine

Validating her point, the Raazi actress wrote that people falling in the age group between 16-40 years are the ones that are socialising, going out to work, bars, nightclubs, and are more subjected to be the carrier of the deadly virus. At last, she asked why the age bracket is not considered for vaccination first than the others. "When it’s really the 16 to 40 age group that’s ‘socialising’ going out to work, bars, nightclubs, etc (the last 2 without masks mostly) just can’t understand why they aren’t getting the vaccine first," Soni Razdan tweeted.

Earlier, the actress had demanded COVID vaccination of the actors who are stepping out of their houses each day to work on respective projects. The actress replied to the post by business Suhel Seth who urged the authorities to open vaccination for every citizen regardless of any age bracket. He expressed his concerns regarding the priority order that had been put in place by the Indian government, which dictates as to the professionals of which sector should be the first ones to receive the coveted COVID-19 vaccine. Replying to the businessman's tweet, Soni Razdan wrote, "So many actors get COVID and are at huge risk when working. I mean we actually can’t wear masks. But no one seems to think they need to be able to take the vaccine yet.

So many actors get COVID and are at huge risk when working. I mean we actually can’t wear masks. But no one seems to think they need to be able to take the vaccine yet ðŸ˜’ðŸ™ˆðŸ¤·ðŸ»‍â™€ï¸ — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) March 17, 2021

It’s a profession none the less. People need to work right. Others can do so wearing protection but actors are the only people who cannot ! And so .... — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) March 18, 2021

COVID cases in Maharashtra

Meanwhile, on March 23, Maharashtra again saw a slight rise in COVID-19 cases with 28,699 persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus. This propelled the state's COVID-19 tally to 25,33,026. At present, there are 2,30,641 active cases in the state. With 13,165 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 22,47,495. With Mumbai recording 3512 cases in the day, it remains a major novel coronavirus hotspot in the state.

(Image credit: PTI/ Instagram)