Soni Razdan Drops Rare Picture With 'actor Friend' Aahana Kumra As It 'pops Up' On Phone

On April 8, 2021, Soni Razdan took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a throwback picture with her friend and actor, Aahana Kumra. In the picture, she can be seen posing with Aahana and flashing her bright smile while looking into the camera. Sharing the picture, Soni said that Aahana ‘popped up on her phone’ and called the picture ‘memories for life’. She also called Aahana, her ‘actor friend’.

In the picture, Soni can be seen donning a black top with a polka dot collar, while Aahana sported a checked shirt-like kurta. Soni kohled up her eyes and applied nude lipstick, while Aahana went for subtle makeup and wore red lipstick. The duo kept their straight hair open. As for the caption, Soni penned, “Look what popped up on my phone @aahanakumra. ‘#memoriesforlife’, ‘#actorfriends’” with a pink flower emoticon and a pair of hearts.

As soon as the picture hit the internet, many of her fans and followers dropped positive comments and complimented the beauties. Aahana commented, “This has to be our favourite memory @sonirazdan!!! London and scones it is!! ‘#friendsforever” with a string of emoticons. A fan commented, “Both are so beautiful” with flowers emoticons. Several fans dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

Aahana Kumra shared Soni Razdan’s post on her IG story and penned a sweet note atop. She wrote, “Our most cherished memory!! London. Winter wonderland and my introduction to scones!! @sonirazdan I have so many wonderful memories with you!!! I love you ‘#friendsforever’” with a string of emoticons. She added a hashtag, ‘Throwback Thursday’.

Furthermore, Soni Razdan, recently, dropped a picture featuring herself. In the picture, she can be wearing an embroidered blue ethnic dress. She accessorised herself with a pair of gold earrings. She has carried a small cloth handbag. She captioned the picture as, “On this day 2 years ago ... before the screening of @nofathersinkashmir in New Delhi ... a different world it was then. And I’m soon to go back to the same location to shoot for something else!”. Many of her celebrity friends complimented her beauty and dropped red hearts.

