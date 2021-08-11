Soni Razdan Features In Taha Shah’s New Single ‘Ae Savere', Gives Tribute Mother-son Bond

Taha Shah Badussha and Soni Razdan give an emotional tribute to the mother-son bond, in their all-new song, Ae Savere. The song was released exclusively on YouTube on Wednesday. Ae Savere has become the talk of the town and fans across the country are talking about how unique the music video is.

About Ae Savere

The song has been released under the banner of Zee Music Company and is produced by Renzu Films. Helmed by Danish Renzu, the song brings together the voices of the iconic singer, Shankar Mahadevan and Archana Kamath Hegdekar, who is also the composer of the song. The lyrics were written in Hindi, and also in Kashmiri, by Sunayana Kachroo.

Watch all-new music video of Ae Savere here:

The music video is set in the pristine areas of Kashmir. During the course of the video, viewers are taken on a journey of a mother and son, who arrived in Kashmir to bid farewell to their husband and father, respectively. The actor’s chemistry and bond on-screen is truly magnificent which played a major role in communicating the beauty of the music video to the audience. Taha Shah Badussha takes on the role of Soni Razdan's son in the video.

Badussha is a rising star in the Bollywood industry, who said in a press release that he had an incredible experience shooting for Ae Savere in Kashmir. He also went on to call the song emotional, as it traces the story of a mother and son who come home after a long time. Apart from this, he mentioned that he saw glimpses of his mother in Soni Razdan, which helped him bond with his on-screen mother in a more authentic manner.

He also added, “Shankar Mahadevan and Archana Kamath Hegdekar made this song an epic one with their soulful voice bringing to life the timeless lyrics penned down by Sunayana Kachroo. It was a surreal experience altogether and I hope the listeners and viewers will enjoy it as much as we did."

According to the press release, Soni Razdan called her experience an ‘emotional roller coaster.’ She said that she and Badussha got on like a house on fire. She further mentioned, “I kept thinking if I’d had a son I would have loved him to be like this boy."

(With inputs from PR)

(Picture Credits: PR)

