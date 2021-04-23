Soni Razdan Pens Note On COVID-19 Crisis: 'Everything Seems To Have Collapsed'

The daily surge in coronavirus cases has created havoc in the entire nation. With the health care system being affected the most, veteran actress Soni Razdan took to Twitter and poured in her heart for all those who lost their loved ones in the battle to fight the virus. The actress also spoke about the ‘extreme pressure’ that the doctors and frontline warriors are going through currently because of the shortage of medical aid including Remdesivir, beds, oxygen cylinders, and more that has created a panic in the country.

Soni Razdan on the healthcare system

“Everything seems to have collapsed. Even the air we need to breathe .. this time is just too terrible for words. My heart goes out to people who are losing loved ones and to all the medics who are undergoing such extreme stress as the oxygen runs out. God help us all,” she tweeted. Soni Razdan is one of the Bollywood celebs who is often seen expressing her care and concern over the rise in the number of cases. Earlier, the actress vented her displeasure over the crowd that flouted the COVID-19 norms and flocked to the Kumbh Mela. Several visual of the people taking a dip in the holy river went viral, leaving several calling out people who went outside amid the deadly virus.

Everything seems to have collapsed. Even the air we need to breathe .. this time is just too terrible for words. My heart goes out to people who are losing loved ones and to all the medics who are undergoing such extreme stress as oxygen runs out. God help us all ... — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) April 22, 2021



Razdan had shared a now unavalable video from the Kumbh Mela, where people were taking a dip in the holy waters of the Ganga river, without following social distancing or wearing masks. Her caption read, "if you want to see a petri dish for covid, see this." The actress had also mentioned how frontline workers including doctors and nurses are risking their lives every day and with people flouting norms like this, they won't be able to cope with the cases. Earlier, Soni also shared her thoughts on Maharashtra Government’s decision to open groceries shop for a particular time period. The actress wrote that this can create a fuss on the streets leading to people running errands for groceries and necessities.

The government in their decision on April 20 had revealed that groceries, vegetable shops, dairies will be open only between 7-11 am and home delivery will be allowed from 7 am to 8 pm. Soni penned her opinion on the same and wrote, “This just makes places more crowded. Will make the rush on the road more. The smart thing to do is keep them open all day.”

(Image credit: Soni Razdan/ Instagram/ PTI)





