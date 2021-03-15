Soni Razdan pens sweet b'day wishes for daughter Alia, says 'you have a very special mind'

Actress Alia Bhatt who recently treated fans with her first look as Sita from her upcoming film RRR received beautiful birthday wishes from her mother and veteran actress Soni Razdan. Soni took to Instagram and shared a monochrome picture of the actress and showered her blessings.

Soni Razdan wishes daughter Alia Bhatt

Sharing a quote by Jawaharlal Nehru, Soni wrote, " 'The art of a people is a true mirror to their minds'". Soni also blessed her daughter with immense happiness in life and that she shines bright always. "In that case my darling you have a very special mind ... may it bloom and grow forever and may you also always like what you see in the mirror. Happy Birthday, Sunshine! Love you to bits and pieces and so much that they don’t have a number for that."

Alia's BFF Anushka Ranjan Kapoor was the first one to comment below the picture and wrote, "Pretty pretty... Happy birthday to the princess." Followed by Anushka was Ahana Kumra and Dia Mirza to wish the actress on the special day. Other than her mother, Alia also received sweet birthday wishes from rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's family including her mother Neetu and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

The first look of Alia as Sita has been garnering her terrific response from fans. Donning a traditional green saree with jewellery, the actress seems to be a perfect match to the "Strong-willed and resolvent Sita." The film the movie is set to arrive in theatres on October 13, 2021, and the team is planning to wrap up the entire shoot by April 2021.

Meanwhile, the Student of the Year actress who was in quarantine after her beau Ranbir Kapoor tested COVID-19 positive, recently took to her Instagram stories and informed fans that she has tested negative for COVID-19 and has resumed work after consulting with her doctors. While thanking fans for their wishes and love, the actress wrote, "I've been reading all your messages of concern and care. I have tested negative for Covid-19 and after isolating and speaking with my doctors, I am back to work from today. Thank you all for all your good wishes! I am taking care and staying safe. Please do the same. Love to you all! #DoGazKiDoori #MaskHaiZaroori".

