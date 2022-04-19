Soni Razdan Posts UNSEEN Pic From Alia-Ranbir Wedding; Fans Recall Dilbaro Song From Raazi

Newlyweds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have finally become the official power couples of B-town. After dating each other for five years, the couple recently tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Kapoor's Vastu residence in Mumbai. Their close friends and family members were in attendance for the couple's big day.

Post their marriage, pictures from the big fat Bollywood wedding are making rounds on the Internet. Several family members, including Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Soni Razdan, Neetu Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt, and many others have posted some heart-melting moments from the wedding. Recently, Alia's mother Soni Razdan took to her social media handle and posted an unseen glimpse of the marriage.

Soni Razdan shares an unseen pic from Ranbir-Alia's wedding

On Tuesday, Soni Razdan took to her Instagram handle and shared a candid pic featuring the newlyweds, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor. In the photo, happy couple Alia and Ranbir can be seen standing with each other wearing varmaalas and her mother Soni Razdan is getting all emotional seeing her daughter. Sharing the pic, the actor captioned the post as "My heartbeats… 💓💓💓".

As soon as the picture came online, netizens' were quick to react. One of the users wrote "Such an emotional moment. You are blessed aunty to have a daughter like Alia" and another wrote "Tears of happiness ❤️ heartbond". Though it is still not clear that the picture is from which wedding ritual, one of the users also wrote that it reminded her of the song Dilbaro from the film Raazi where Soni Razdan portrayed Alia Bhatt's mother's role.

Soni Razdan on Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding

Earlier, after Ranbir- Alia's wedding, Soni Razdan took her Instagram and shared the couple's wedding pictures. Along with the pics, she penned a heartfelt note, she wrote, "They say you lose a daughter when you gain a son. I say we gain a wonderful son, a lovely warm family and my darling beautiful baby girl is right here with us always ♥️ 🤗🥂. Ranbir and Alia here’s wishing you so much love, light and happiness in your journey together. Your loving Maa."

