Soni Razdan Sends 'old Chap' Mahesh Bhatt Wedding Anniversary Wish; Neetu Kapoor Responds

As the grand wedding bash of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor finally came to an end, their respective families have been leaving the fans astonished by sharing glimpses from the wedding on social media. Amidst the buzz, Soni Razdan took to social media and penned a heartfelt note for her husband Mahesh Bhatt on the occasion of their anniversary and even shared a throwback photo of them together as they celebrate the day.

Soni Razdan's anniversary wish to Mahesh Bhatt

Alia Bhatt's mother, Soni Razdan recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared two 'then vs now' photos of her, going down memory lane. In the first one, she can be seen gazing at her husband while Mahesh Bhatt poses for the camera. In the next one, they both can be seen all dressed up in elegant outfits.

Soni Razdan further penned a beautiful caption in which she shared a quote about Cleopatra and mentioned how it perfectly applies to their marriage. The caption read, "‘Age cannot wither her nor custom stale her infinite variety’ This quote about Cleopatra could well apply to our marriage as well. Happy Anniversary old chap. Cheers to many more fun times ahead." (sic)

Numerous celebrity artists and fans took to Soni Razdan's latest Instagram post and began showering sweet wishes on the couple. Dia Mirza took to the comment section and dropped heart emojis to extend her love to the couple while many others stated how amazing they look together. Take a look at some of the reactions to Soni Razdan's anniversary wishes to Mahesh Bhatt on Instagram.

Soni Razdan's 'samdhan' Neetu Kapoor also took to her official Instagram handle and penned a cute anniversary wish to the couple by sharing their photo on her Instagram story. While referring to them as Samdhiji and Samdhan, Neetu Kapoor penned a note that read, "Happy Anniversary Samdhan and Samdhiji love and hugs."

Earlier, after Ranbir- Alia's wedding, Soni Razdan took her Instagram and shared the couple's wedding pictures. Along with the pics, she penned a heartfelt note, she wrote, "They say you lose a daughter when you gain a son. I say we gain a wonderful son, a lovely warm family and my darling beautiful baby girl is right here with us always. Ranbir and Alia here’s wishing you so much love, light and happiness in your journey together. Your loving Maa." (sic)

Image: Instagram/@sonirazdan