Soni Razdan Shares Statistics Of Vaccination In India, Prays For A 'miracle' Amid Shortage

Actress Soni Razdan recently took to Twitter and commented on the ongoing pace of the vaccine drive in India. The actress presented some statistics and informed that in six months, the country has vaccinated 3% of the population. Sharing her thoughts on the shortage of vaccines, the actress confessed that in the next two months, she believes that things will move at a slower pace, she prayed for a miracle to save the people and the country amid this pandemic.

Soni Razdan on vaccination drive in India

“In 6 months we have vaccinated 3% of the population. The next 2 months will also go by with hardly anything much due to the shortage. We have 4 months left ... do the math. (And pray for a miracle),” she tweeted.

Several fans and followers of the actress were quick to echo similar sentiments in the comment section and urged the government to increase the pace of the vaccination drive so that each and everyone benefits from the same.

In 6 months we have vaccinated 3% of the population. Next 2 months will also go by with hardly anything much due to the shortage. We have 4 months left ... do the math. (And pray for a miracle) — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) May 17, 2021

Previously, she had shared a screenshot of her conversation with her house help who was beaten in Bihar. In the conversation, the actress highlighted how her cook was beaten while he was traveling to Madhubani from Kolhua. The actress questioned people about who will be held accountable for the kind of violence that was shown towards her housekeep. She even questioned the concerned authorities about the accuracy in the COVID tally if people are being beaten for getting themselves tested.

Chat with our cook who is unwell in Bihar. When he tries to go for a covid test to Madhubani from Kolhua he is beaten up. Who is to be held accountable for this ? This is just so shocking. Pic is graphic so I edited it. How can numbers be correct if villages r not testing pic.twitter.com/ikrPggJDJl — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) May 7, 2021

Vaccine doses administered in India

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 18.44 crore with 14,79,592 doses given on Monday, the Union Health Ministry said. The ministry said 6,63,329 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on May 17 and cumulatively 59,32,704 people across 36 states and UTs since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

The 59,32,704 beneficiaries include 9,28,962 from Rajasthan; 8,22,516 from Bihar; 7,07,408 from Delhi; 6,55,673 from Maharashtra; 5,26,988 from Uttar Pradesh; 5,12,445 from Gujarat and 4,99,762 from Haryana.The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 18,44,22,218 as per the 8 PM provisional report on May 17, the ministry said.

(Image: SONI RAZDAN/ Facebook/ PTI)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.