Glimpses of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's dreamy wedding are constantly surfacing online and have managed to win the hearts of the fans. The much-loved power couple, recently embarked on a new chapter of their lives after the duo bonded for life by exchanging vows in the presence of their close friends and family members at Ranbir’s Vastu residence in Mumbai.

The pictures are proof that the Kapoor family and the Bhatt family had a gala time at the wedding with Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Rima Jain, Karisma Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt and many others in attendance at the ceremony.

Post the big Bollywood wedding, several family members who attended the wedding have now begun posting unseen pictures from the royal ceremony. Keeping up with the trajectory, Soni Razdan took to her social handle and dropped some unseen glimpses of both the lovebirds performing the wedding rituals.

Soni Razdan shares glimpses of Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor performing wedding rituals

On Saturday, Soni Razdan took to her Instagram handle and posted a series of pictures that featured the couple sitting and performing the wedding rituals.

In one of the pics, Alia is seen doing a ritual of dropping water with a spoon at Groom Ranbir's feet, both the couples can't stop smiling as they perform the ritual. In the other pic, Ranbir and Alia are seen holding each other's hands as the Brahmastra stars looked deeply in love with each other. Sharing the pics, Soni Razdan called the couple her 'jaans', and she captioned the post as "My jaans…. Love you so much."

Soni Razdan on Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding

Earlier, after Ranbir- Alia's wedding Soni Razdan took her Instagram and shared the couple's wedding pictures. Along with the pics, she penned a heartfelt note, she wrote "They say you lose a daughter when you gain a son. I say we gain a wonderful son, a lovely warm family and my darling beautiful baby girl is right here with us always ♥️ 🤗🥂. Ranbir and Alia here’s wishing you so much love, light and happiness in your journey together. Your loving Maa."

Image: Instagram@aliaabhatt,sonirazdan