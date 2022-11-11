Soni Razdan Shares Update On Alia & Her Daughter; 'Baby Is Good; She Is Nature's Blessing'

Soni Razdan recently gave an update on new mommy Alia Bhatt and her baby girl, sharing that they're doing good. Alia's mom spoke about the actor's newborn for the first time at the special screening of the upcoming film Uunchai. Calling her granddaughter 'nature's blessing', Soni mentioned that the whole family is extremely delighted, adding that Alia will have to discover a lot of things on the path of motherhood.

Alia and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their baby girl on November 6 at HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai, confirming the same via a statement on social media. The couple stated that they're 'officially bursting with joy' after embracing parenthood.

Soni Razdan shares an update on Alia Bhatt and her daughter

According to Hindustan Times, Soni Razdan was asked if she was giving any advice to Alia as she steps into her new role, to which she responded, "Haan bohut sare tips dete rehte hai (yes, I give her many tips). Ek ma hoon mein, tips kaise nahi doongi, bohut sari tips dee hain (I am a mother, how will not give Alia tips, I have shared many tips).” The actor further spoke about her daughter, and said, “Of course, she (Alia) is a mother, she has to discover a lot of things for herself, which she will.”

Calling her granddaughter 'kudrat ka daan' (blessing from nature), she added that their family is overjoyed with the news. "We’re just very, very happy, thankful and grateful that everything has gone off well. Baby is good, mother is good. Everybody is safe. Yeh sab darr hota hai jab kisi ka bachcha paida hone wala hai (there are fears, when a woman is about to give birth). This is what we pray for that everything should be okay, sab sahi salamat ho jaye (we pray that all goes well)," she stated.

Alia announced the arrival of her baby via social media, mentioning that she and Ranbir are 'blessed and obsessed Parents'. The couple shared that they're expecting their first child in June.

On the work front, Alia will be seen in projects like Jee Le Zaraa, Heart Of Stone as well as Rocky Rani ki Prem Kahaani.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @SONIRAZDAN)