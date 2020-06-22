Soni Razdan Talks About Unlock 1.0, Says Social Distancing Is Not In The DNA Of Our Nation

Soni Razdan is one of the renowned actors in Bollywood. The actor is also quite active on social media. Recently Soni Razdan talked about how people are flouting safety norms and some people are venturing out without masks. The actor told her fans to be responsible and to deal with Unlock 1.0 smartly.

Soni Razdan feels that Unlock 1.0 is not for all

in an interview with a portal, Soni Razdan said that she saw a video where people are seen touching things unnecessarily and kids were out and about without masks. Soni Razdan stated that if people did not understand what is good for themselves, no one else could. The actor also talked about people rushing out the moment relaxations were imposed. Soni Razdan shared that social distancing is not in the DNA of the nation. She said it is important to wear gloves at least in one hand so that even if a person touches anything then the chances of the virus infecting that person is less.

The actor said that she also steps out rarely to get essentials. She mentioned that she used to go on a walk on beaches, sometimes within the premises of her society when it was empty but then she stopped because of more crowd. The actor also stated that whenever she goes to buy certain things, she is extra cautious and tries to finish her work quickly. Soni Razdan said that her husband, Mahesh Bhatt, has not stepped out at all and she mentioned that aged people, who are moving out of their house should stop. Soni further stated in the interview that let the youth, who are stronger and have better immunity, go out if required.

Soni Razdan said that she keeps herself busy and relaxed. She mentioned that she has been writing a film but she is not going to rush into making it anytime soon till she feels safe. The actor said that she and her husband have divided their work. Soni Razdan said Mahesh Bhatt waters the plants and she does cooking. She also revealed that she has started doing yoga again and she is also teaching her husband the same. Soni mentioned how the lockdown has taught her many things about life. Furthermore, Soni Razdan talked about her daughters, Alia, and Shaheen. She said that they also visit her sometimes but not quite often.

