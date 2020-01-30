The Debate
Sonia Mann Of 'Happy Hardy And Heer' Slays In Traditional Outfits

Bollywood News

Sonia Mann has a great sense of style. Here are instances where she looked spot-on in traditional outfits. Read all about the actor's best traditional looks.

Sonia Mann

Sonia Mann is all set to make her debut with the upcoming film, Happy Hardy and Heer. The actor is loved for her multiple looks and avatars. Have a look at instances when she slayed in traditional outfits.

Sonia Mann traditional outfits

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

1. Sonia Mann can be seen slaying in a traditional outfit here. She is wearing a blue kurta which has heavy work done over it. She can be seen wearing a yellow skirt with the blue kurta. It also has a dupatta which is blue. She can be spotted with heavy accessories and traditional jootis.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

2. In this picture, Sonia Mann can be seen wearing a traditional lehenga. The peach lehenga has heavy embroidery work done on it. She can be seen wearing a flower tiara with it, which is one of the stand-out elements. Sonia Mann can be seen with loud makeup in the picture posted.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

3. The actor is wearing a bright yellow salwar kameez in this picture. The outfit has silver work all over it. In accessories, she is wearing bangles and jhumkis and has left her hair with soft curls.

Read Himesh Reshammiya Finally Opens Up About Trolls Attacking His ''nasal Voice''

Also read Salman Khan Jams With Himesh Reshammiya, Says 'bohot Complicated Lyrics'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

4. Here, Sonia Mann is wearing a yellow traditional outfit. She can be seen wearing a heavy net dupatta with the set. She is also wearing jootis of the same colour. Her golden jhumkas stand out in the look.

Image Courtesy: Sonia Mann Instagram

Read Sonia Mann Says She Was Depressed After Getting Replaced By Parineeti In 'Jabariya Jodi'

Also read Himesh Reshammiya's 'Happy Hardy And Heer' Trailer Sees Him In Dual Role | Watch Video

 

 

