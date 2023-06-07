Sonnali Seygall Exudes Bridal Glow In Viral Mehendi Video Ahead Of Her Wedding

The Pyaar Ka Punchnama famed actor Sonnali Seygall is all set to tie the knot with her hotelier beau Ashesh Sajnani. The couple has been dating for 5 years and will now get married in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai on Wednesday. Photos from their mehendi ceremony surfaced online earlier today and immediately went viral.

Celebrity mehendi artist Veena Nagda shared pictures from the actor's pre-wedding festivity on her Instagram handle and wrote, “Congratulations to this lovely couple @sonnalliseygall and @asheshlsajnani. Wish you a happily married life.” In the images, Sonnali can be seen dressed in a yellow-and-red suit paired with a statement mang tika. Ashesh, on the other hand, sported a pink-and-white kurta pajama. See the photos here:

(Sonnali Seygall at her Mehendi ceremony | Image: @veenanagda/Instagram)

(Sonnali's fiance Ashesh Sajnani at their mehendi ceremony | Image: @veenanagda/Instagram)

The speculations around Sonnali and Ashesh’s relationship first started in December last year. The duo hasn't released any formal declarations about their relationship status since that time. The couple will tie the knot on June 7.

Who is Sonnalli Seygall?

Sonnalli Seygall made her acting debut in Luv Ranjan’s Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011. The film also served as the debut film of Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan. She went on to work in films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Wedding Pullav, High Jack, Jai Mummy Di and more. The actress has also made appearances in music videos for Prem, a Canadian singer and Dr. Zeus.

Sonnalli most recently played the role of DCA Rhea in the web series Anamika. Her forthcoming projects include Noorani Chehra alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nupur Sanon and Jassie Gill. The actress will also be seen in upcoming series Black Currency.