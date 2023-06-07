Sonnalli Seygall Is An Elegant Bride As She Walks The Aisle With Her Pet Dog

Sonnalli Seygall is all set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend Ashesh Sajnani. The couple will get married today in the presence of their family and friends in Mumbai. Sonnalli's first look as a bride is going viral.

She was seen arriving at her wedding venue in a soft pink saree with intricate detailing and white embroidery. The bride arrived at the venue and was accompanied by a special friend, her pet dog. Meanwhile, her dupatta featured a long trail that swept through the road. Check out the video below:

Sonnalli Seygall exudes bridal glow at her mehendi ceremony

(Sonnalli Seygall poses with celebrity mehendi artist Veena Nagda | Image: @VeenaNagda/Instagram)

Sonnalli’s pre wedding festivities began on June 6. Photos from actress’ mehendi ceremony went viral on Tuesday. Celebrity mehendi artist Veena Nagda shared the pictures from the intimate ceremony in which the bride-to-be could be seen dressed in yellow and red outfit. The mehendi artist also shared a video from the ceremony.

Who is Sonnalli Seygall's fiance?

(Sonnalli Seygall's fiane Ashesh Sajnani smiles at the camera | Image: @VeenaNagda)

Sonnalli Seygall will be tying the knot with her longtime boyfriend Ashesh Sajnani. The two have been reportedly dating for the last five years. Ashesh is said to be a hotelier and also a car enthusiast.

Who is Sonnalli Seygall?

(Sonnalli Seygall poses for the camera | Image: @SonnalliSeygall/Instagram)

Sonnalli Seygall is an actress, who was seen in Kartik Aaryan starrer Pyaar Ka Punchnama and its 2015 sequel Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. The actress played one of the leads in the film. She was also seen in the films Wedding Pullav, High Jack, and Jai Mummy Di among others. The actress most recently played the role of DCA Rhea in the web series Anamika. She will next be seen in Noorani Chehra, co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nupur Sanon and Jassie Gill in the lead roles. She is part of another upcoming series Black Currency.