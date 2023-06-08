Sonnalli Seygall, Ashesh Sajnani Share First Dance As Newlyweds | Watch

Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh Sajnani tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on June 7. A video of the couple sharing their first dance as newlyweds has surfaced online. The two could be seen dancing and sharing laughs together as the lovely moment was captured for eternity.

Sonnalli and Ashesh's wedding came as a surprise to everybody. The two however had been seeing each other for a while and decided on finally tying the knot. Ashesh is an entrepreneur and hotelier while Sonnalli is an actress best known for her work in the Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise.

Sonnalli Seygall-Ashesh Sajnani share their first dance



A video of Sonnalli Seygall sharing her first dance with husband Ashesh Sajnani has been doing the rounds of the internet. Both bride and groom had changed out of their marital attire. Post the wedding rituals, Sonnalli slipped into a sharara set in maroon and gold with a flower-garland in her hair.

The actress retained her blush pink choodas for this ensemble and was also wore her diamond mangalsutra. Sajnani on the other hand, once again colour-coded with his bride wearing a muted gold kurta paired with a man bun. The couple shared their first dance as Ashesh twirled Sonnalli around following which the newly married couple could be seen sharing some gleeful banter.

More on the wedding

(Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh Sajnani post their wedding | Image: Sonnalli Seygall/Instagram)

Sonnalli Seygall turned a Manish Malhotra bride for her wedding to her beau Ashesh Sajnani. While for her post-wedding rituals Sonnalli turned to traditional red, for the wedding itself she picked blush beige tones with white detailing which was mirrored by her groom. An adorable highlight of the wedding had been Sonnalli walking in with her pet dog who was also wedding-ready in a pop pink leash.

The wedding was attended by Sonnalli's Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh among others.