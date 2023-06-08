Sonnalli Seygall-Ashesh Sajnani Share First Glimpse Of Marital Life; Sip Coffee In Varmala

Sonnalli Seygall tied the knot with long-time boyfriend Ashesh Sajnani in a surprise ceremony. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a glimpse into their first morning as a married couple. She also paired the picture with a sweet reflection on what it feels like to be finally married.

Sonnalli has been very forthcoming about embracing this new chapter of her life. The actress shared official pictures from her big day just a few hours post her wedding nuptials.

Sonnalli had also changed her Instagram bio to Sonnalli A Sajnani, indicating she has taken on her husband's last name. Her post about their first morning as a married couple falls in line with the public diary of the beginnings of her married life.

Sonnalli Seygall-Ashesh Sajnani's first morning as a married couple

(Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh Sajnani's first day as a married couple | Image: sonnalliseygall/Instagram)



Sonnalli Seygall took to her Instagram handle to share pictures of herself with husband Ashesh Sajnani seated on a pair of patio chairs. Sonnalli was dressed in a rose gold satin pajama set while her husband is dressed in a pale blue cotton set. The actress still had her choodas on and both could be seen sipping on their own cups of coffee.

Both husband wife also had sunglasses on which added a certain amount of edge to their looks. However, the most interesting detail regarding the photo is that both Sonnalli and Ashesh wore their varmalas - or flower garlands - from the wedding ceremony. A second picture showed the couple gleefully smiling at each other with their coffee cups still in hand.

Sonnalli Seygall explains the significance behind the photo

(Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh Sajnani's first day as a married couple | Image: sonnalliseygall/Instagram)



The set of three pictures ended with a shot of Sonnalli and Ashesh leaning in for a high-five. Along with the picture, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress also penned a short note about beginning her marital life. Sonnalli explained how though the routine of their days remain the same, the accompanying emotions were completely different. The varmaala's here were representative of that very change. Her caption read, "Same routine, different emotion. Marriage day 1- Coffee + Varmaalas."