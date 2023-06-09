Sonnalli Seygall's Friend Spills The Beans On Actress's Wedding Reception Performance

Newlyweds Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh L Sajnani celebrated their wedding reception on Thursday, hosting close friends and members of the film industry. The event was made even more special with a captivating performance by Sonnalli's dear friends Raai Laxmi and Sahil Salathia. Ahead of their performance, Sahil shared some interesting anecdotes with ANI.

Sahil’s musical tribute to Sonnalli and Ashesh love story

(Sahil and Laxmi Raai's performance at Sonnalli's wedding reception | Source: pointofview\instagram)

Before their performance, Sahil shared with ANI how excited he was to perform for Sonnalli and Ashesh. He described their friendship to be akin to familial bonds and explained that the performance was going to be a musical piece, about eight minutes long. Sahil revealed that the performance would feature voiceovers and trace the couple's romantic journey, from how they met to their decision to get married.

Wedding ceremony and bridal attire: Sonnalli and Ashesh’s big day

(Sonnalli makes bridal entry with her pet pooch | Video: Varinder\instagram)

Sonnalli and Ashesh exchanged vows at a gurdwara in Santa Cruz West, Mumbai, on Wednesday. Opting for a daytime wedding, Sonnalli looked radiant in a pastel pink saree, complemented by pink chooda, silver kaleeras, and silver-diamond jewellery. Ashesh wore an off-white sherwani paired with a pink turban. Sonnalli shared their first official wedding pictures on Instagram, captioning them, "Sabs & Shukr."

The pictures garnered immense attention from netizens and members of the film industry who flooded the comment section with their best wishes. Sonnalli made a stunning bridal entry, walking under a 'phoolon ki chadar' (traditional flower-shade) with her pet pooch. The star-studded event saw several Bollywood celebrities, including Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh, director Luv Ranjan, Shama Sikander, Mandira Bedi, and Raai Laxmi.

Sonnalli gained fame in 2011 with her role in Luv Ranjan's Pyaar Ka Punchnama. Prior to her acting career, she worked as a ramp model and also participated in the Miss India Worldwide competition. In addition to Pyaar Ka Punchnama, she has appeared in films such as High Jack, Isha Da Rog, and Jai Mummy Di. The wedding reception was a joyous celebration of love and friendship, with the couple surrounded by their loved ones and well-wishers.