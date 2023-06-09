Sonnalli Seyggal, Ashesh Sajnani Beam With Joy In Photos From Wedding Reception

Actor Sonnalli Seygall tied the knot with long-term boyfriend Ashesh Sajnani on June 7. The wedding ceremony was a star-studded affair held in Mumbai. The couple hosted a reception a day after the ceremony.

Sonnalli opted for a silver lehenga for the reception. The actress wore matching jewellery with her outfit and arrived hand-in-hand with her husband Ashesh. He dressed in a classic black sherwani with white pants.

Much like their wedding ceremony, Sonnalli and Ashesh’s reception was also a star-studded affair. The newlyweds arrived at the celebration in traditional ethnic outfits. Notable names from the industry who were in attendance included Nushrratt Bharuccha, Rajkumar Rao, Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Varun Sobti, Sumona Chakravarti, Sunny Singh, Karan Grover, Anushka Rajan amongst others.

(Sonnalli and Ashesh arrived in style at their wedding reception party. | Image: Varinder Chawla)

(Sonnalli Seygall wore a silver lehenga at her wedding reception. | Image: Varinder Chawla)

(Nushrratt Bharuccha, who co-starred with Sonnalli Seygall in Pyaar Ka Punchnama, arrived at her wedding reception. | Image: Varinder Chawla)

(Actor Rajkummar Rao arrived at the reception with wife Patralekhaa. | Image: Varinder Chawla)

(Sumona Chakravarti also attended the recpetion. She attended the wedding as well. | Image: Varinder Chawla)



(Anupamma actor Sudhanshu Pandey was also in attendace at the reception. | Image: Varinder Chawla)

(Sunny Singh arrived at the wedding reception. He co-starred with Sonnalli in Pyar Ka Punchaama | Image: Varinder Chawla)



Sonnalli Seygall reveals how marriage day 1 is different

(Sonnalli Seygall with her husband on the first morning after officially becoming husband and wife | Image: Sonnalli Seygall/Instagram)



The morning after the wedding, Sonnalli Seygall posted a picture with her husband. In the photo, the newlyweds could be seen lounging while sipping coffee. However, what stood out in the post was the varmala around their necks and the caption in which she mentioned ‘same routine, different emotion’.

Sonnalli Seygall, and Ashesh Sajnani share first dance at wedding

Sonnalli and Ashesh celebrated their wedding day in the most special way at the after-party. The couple changed into slightly comfortable clothing for the night. They took on the dance floor and shared the first dance as a couple.

Sonnalli Seygall turns Manish Malhotra bride

(Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh Sajnani at their wedding | Image: Sonnalli Seygall/Instagram)

For her special day, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor chose to wear bridal couture designed by Manish Malhotra. The actress donned a pink and ivory-coloured custom saree for her special day. She walked down the aisle with her pet dog leading the way.