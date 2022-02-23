From Pyaar Ka Punchnama to Dhamaka, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has proved himself to be one of the best actors in the industry with his finest acting skills. As the film, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has clocked four years on Wednesday, Kartik chose to celebrate the day with cancer survivors. The film features a story of childhood friends Sonu and Titu's friendship, which is tested when Titu decides to marry Sweety, who tries to break the duo's friendship.

Kartik Aaryan celebrates 4 years of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety with cancer survivors

The blockbuster film has completed its 4 years today with Kartik Aaryan celebrating the day with cancer survivors. Taking to his Instagram handle, the Love Aaj Kal actor dropped an adorable video in which he could be seen dancing with the cancer survivors on the film's popular track, 'Dil Chori'. He captioned the post, Couldn’t ask for a better 4 year anniversary for #SonuKeTituKiSweety Overwhelmed to have spent time with these Strong souls #CancerSurvivors #NidarrHamesha."

The Dhamaka actor looked dapper in a grey suit teamed up with a purple and white coloured t-shirt. He matched steps with the cancer survivors, therefore trying to boost their morale. Aaryan also lauded them by giving them a round of applause at the end. Not only him, but the film's main lead, Nushrratt Bharuccha, who played the character of Sweety, also shared the poster of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety on one of her Instagram stories. She wrote in the caption, "This date, 4 years."

Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Bharuccha on the work front

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan has several films lined up in the pipeline. He was last seen in Dhamaka alongside Mrunal Thakur and Amruta Subhash. The actor has films like Shehzada, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Freddy, and Captain India in his kitty. On the other hand, Nushrratt Bharuccha was last seen in Chhorii which is a women-centric film. Chhorii received critical acclaim for its gory and unique take on the horror/thriller genre. Later, the fans were surprised to know about the film's sequel and that Nushrratt will be reprising her role as Sakshi in the sequel as she also took to her social media to announce the same.

Image: Instagram/@kartikaaryan