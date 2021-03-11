Sonu Nigam Admits That It’s 'tough Task' To Decide What To Write In His Autobiography

Popular Indian playback-singer Sonu Nigam admitted that it is a "tough task" to decide how much he would, or should reveal about his life in his upcoming tell-all autobiography. While talking to Mid-Day, the veteran singer shared that he will tell the story of his "tedious, scandalous, emotional and spiritual life" in his upcoming memoir, which is slated to be published later this year. Publishers Bloomsbury India has announced that autobiography will share undisclosed details, anecdotes and insights into his life.

Sonu Nigam's autobiography details

As his conversation with the publication moved ahead, the 47-year-old singer remembered a quote of Irish playwriter George Bernard Shaw, which he read in his English book in the 9th standard, that read, "All autobiographies are lies". Nigan shared that "strangely" he agreed with the reasoning behind it elaborated in that lesson. Sonu further added that it will be exciting, considering that he will actually get to revisit the lanes and bylanes of ever-so-personal, undisclosed details of his life, and grin furtively at some of the most unfathomable experiences he was fated to go through.

The National Award winner also asserted that his guts and courage will sail him through. On the other hand, Rajiv Beri, managing director, Bloomsbury India, said they are delighted to be publishing Nigam's autobiography. While praising the singer, Beri added that he has enthralled millions over with his incredible singing and has captured their hearts as a person of high values, integrity and purity of purpose. Meanwhile, Praveen Tiwari, publisher, Bloomsbury India, added that it will be a privilege to be a part of the journey to publishing his memoir, which will be a timeless gift for all his fans.

Interestingly, Sonu Nigam's repertoire includes songs in various languages, such as Bengali, Kannada, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, and Marathi. The versatile singer made his singing debut in 1992 with the song O Aasman Wale from the film Aaja Meri Jaan. Songs titled Achcha Sila Diya Tune Mere Pyar Ka, Ye Dil Deewana, Kal Ho Na Ho, Saathiya, and Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin, among many others, are considered as his best works.