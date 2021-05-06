Sonu Nigam Donates Blood, Urges Fans To Follow To Avoid 'acute Shortage In India'

Amid the second wave of the deadly coronavirus pandemic, singer Sonu Nigam took to Instagram and shared pictures from a blood donation camp where he donated blood and urged his fans to follow the step. The singer inaugurated the blood donation camp organised by Ameet Satam's Adarsh Foundation at Bharatmata Hall, Vidyanidhi campus in Juhu. He even shared a video on Instagram while explaining the importance of donating blood before vaccination and how it is helpful for people.

Sonu Nigam participates in a blood donation camp

In the video, the 47-year-old singer revealed that he had tested positive for coronavirus earlier. Since he has not taken the vaccine yet, he decided to donate blood and save lives. Urging people to donate blood, Nigam stated that India might face a shortage of blood in the future.

Alongside the video, he wrote, "Non Vaccinated people, come and donate Blood, there's gonna be an acute shortage in India soon."

The singer became the first blood donor of the two-day camp set up in Juhu and he also motivated the youth to donate blood before taking the vaccination. Apart from the video, he shared pictures from the donation drive where he can be seen lying while giving his blood. He even shared the amount of blood he donated to save people amid these stressful times. Sonu Nigam, who collaborated with young golfer Krishiv KL Tekchandani to provide portable oxygen canisters, also shared a picture with one while distributing it.



“Glimpses from today's Blood Donation drive and distribution of O2 canisters. For people who have missed donating blood today, do participate tomorrow i.e. 6th May, 9 am to 2 pm at Bharatmata hall, Vidyanidhi Campus, Juhu,” he wrote. Earlier, he took to Instagram and informed about the initiative and wrote, “The times are difficult and we need to stand in solidarity to sail through this phase. Let us come forward and hold hands to help in our own capacities and save lives. @krishiv_golfer832 & I would help with certain Oxygen canisters on the go for emergencies, starting in the coming week. Prayers for you and your families!"



(Image credit: SONUNIGAMOFFICAL/ Instagram)