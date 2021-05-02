Sonu Nigam, Golfer Krishiv Team Up To Provide Portable Oxygen Canisters Amid COVID Crisis

Amid the ongoing pandemic, several Bollywood stars and eminent personalities from other fraternities have been reaching out to people to extend every possible help. The recent one to join the bandwagon was singer Sonu Nigam who teamed up with Indian golfer Krishiv KLTekchandani to provide portable oxygen canisters which can provide on-demand oxygen supply to the critical patient. The singer took to Instagram and shared a few details about the same while urging others to help in whatever way they can.

Sonu Nigam, Krishiv KL Tekchandani to provide oxygen canisters

These oxygen canisters will provide instant oxygen to patients when hospital beds or oxygen concentrators are not available. These oxygen canisters will be installed in ambulances across Mumbai from the coming up week that will provide emergency oxygen to patients. Sharing about the same on Instagram the singer wrote, "The times are difficult and we need to stand in solidarity to sail through this phase. Let us come forward and hold hands to help in our own capacities and save lives. @krishiv_golfer832 & I would help with certain Oxygen canisters on the go for emergencies, starting in the coming week. Prayers for you and your families!"

As India still fends itself from the COVID virus, the 19-year-old golfer recently made headlines after he donated all his savings to the blue collared staff of the golfing community. The sportsperson also inspired the youth to donate blood after he donated blood at Cooper Hospital, Mumbai before receiving his first COVID jab.

Sonu Nigam while spreading a message of unity, spoke about collectively responding to the crisis in a statement. “We all need to stand and support each other in the time of pandemic This is an extraordinary challenge and will require extraordinary efforts and commitment and each citizen who has fit at this point of time,” he shared. On the other hand, Krishiv opined in a statement that "Sports & Bollywood personalities are huge Influencers, every individual count, every drop counts, nothing is too less. This pandemic has taught us the real definition of value"

(Image credit: PTI/ ANI)