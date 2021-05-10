Sonu Nigam Hits Back At Trolls Criticising Him For Not Wearing A Mask While Donating Blood

Sonu Nigam recently donated blood at a blood donation camp and also urged everyone to do the same. He had shared glimpses of his blood donation on his social media handles. As he shared the glimpses on his social media, a lot of people questioned him about not wearing a mask while donating blood in the comments section of the post. The actor gave a befitting reply to them.

The singer inaugurated a blood donation camp at Bharatmata Hall, Vidyanidhi campus in Juhu. He shared pictures and videos of the same online. In one such video where the actor is donating blood, he is without a mask. As he shared the video on his Facebook handle, a lot of people criticised him for not wearing a mask. However, the actor took to the comments section and slammed those who questioned him for not wearing a mask and shared the reason behind it.

Sonu Nigam called them 'Einsteins' and shared that he will now answer in a language that they deserve. He said that he did not wear a mask because one is not allowed to wear a mask while donating blood. He responded to the trolls by mocking them in return. He commented by saying, “For the Einstiens here, let me answer you in the language you deserve.” Here is a look at Sonu Nigam's latest comments for the trolls.

Sonu Nigam took to his official Instagram handle and revealed that he had tested positive for COVID-19. Since has not vaccinated himself yet, he decided to donate blood and save lives. He also urged everyone to do the same as India might face a shortage of blood in the future. While sharing the video, Sonu Nigam wrote, “Non Vaccinated people, come and donate Blood, there's gonna be an acute shortage in India soon." The singer inaugurated the two-day camp in Juhu. Apart from the video he also shared pictures from the donation drive. He collaborated with young golfer Krishiv KL Tekchandani and provided portable oxygen canisters.

